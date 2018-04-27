Peter Westbrook Foundation Olympians Overcome Amazing Odds to Win National Championship Titles

The event was highlighted with incredible performances from the Peter Westbrook Foundation's Olympic team members in the Men's Sabre and Women's Foil event. 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist, Daryl Homer, defended his national championship title as he competed with grace and style to overcome Benjamin Natzion 15-11 in the final of the Men's Sabre event. After facing a difficult opening to the match, Homer looked like the road to his second straight national title was quickly evaporating. After settling in, though, Homer mounted an amazing comeback on the road to defending his championship from 2017. In the Women's Foil, veteran star fencer and two-time Olympian, Nzingha Prescod claimed her second national championship title as well. Prescod and PWF teammate, Iman Blow faced off in the quarterfinals for a hotly contested match, with Prescod overcoming Blow in the final rounds to claim a 15-11 victory. In the final she would fence off with Jackie Dubrovich who would quickly capture a sizeable lead. With the support of her PWF family, Prescod was able to overcome a four touch deficit in remarkable fashion and to close out her match with a 15-13 victory and claim the championship.

"The mental pressure that Daryl and Nzingha faced at this National Championships was incredible," exclaimed Peter Westbrook, founder and president of the Peter Westbrook Foundation. "They remained poised, calm and collected and were able to overcome extraordinary adversity to claim these titles. Congratulations to them both."

In the Women's Sabre event, Kamali Thompson continued a breakout season when she won the silver medal in the individual Women's Sabre event. After handily defeating Maia Chamberlain 15-11, Thompson fell just short of capturing the gold medal after facing two-time Olympic gold medalist, Mariel Zagunis. 2015 World Championship Team Member, Yeisser Ramirez made his return to the National Stage in grand form when he won the bronze medal in the individual epee event. After defeating PWF teammate and first-time finalist Shomari Moore in the quarterfinal, Yeisser would ultimately win the Bronze.

The victories would place three of the Peter Westbrook Foundation fencers on the United States World Championship team which will represent the US at the World Championships in China this summer. Congratulations to Daryl Homer, Nzingha Prescod and Curtis McDowald who will all compete on the World stage!

