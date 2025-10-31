Peter Wright Joins Jollibee as Vice President of Franchising to Lead U.S. Expansion

The franchise development veteran aims to accelerate growth by leveraging the brand's proven success, cult-like following and incredible franchisee support

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Wright , a franchising veteran with Starbucks, Panera Bread, McAlister's Deli and Nestlé, has joined Jollibee Group North America as vice president of franchising. With a rich background in multi-unit restaurant development, Wright will now use his experience to lead Jollibee's ambitious plan to establish 500 units across North America by 2030.

"I first learned of Jollibee through networking with a former colleague from Starbucks," Wright said. "Like many Americans, even though I had driven by them, I did not know the Jollibee name. When I first visited the restaurants, I was highly impressed by the food quality, the cleanliness of the restaurants and the welcoming staff. The best part is that once someone visits a Jollibee, they love it. There's a very intense, almost cult-like fan base for this brand."

The guests' affinity for the brand, combined with the long history of the business model and its consistent success across varied markets, positions it well for a bright future across the U.S., and Wright says he's excited to capitalize on this growth potential.

"A core strength of Jollibee is its successful operation of over 100 company-owned units in North America, serving as proof of concept," he said. "Jollibee has 25 years of operating experience in the United States, which indicates they've cracked the code for success in the market. Jollibee offers significant white space across North America for multi-unit operators looking to enter the fried chicken business with a proven concept."

Referring to Jollibee as "the best franchise opportunity you've never heard of," Wright says he plans to work diligently to raise awareness about the brand and growth opportunity for prospective owners while maintaining a remarkable support structure as new franchisees join the system.

"We'll participate in industry conferences; seek opportunities on podcasts, social media and business press; and conduct direct outreach to qualified multi-unit operators," he said. "We're looking to substantially increase our footprint across the United States, and leveraging top-level operators with intimate market experience will allow us to drive that growth while maintaining the Jollibee quality and experience our guests love."

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group, is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, with a mission to deliver great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating through its 19 brands with over 10,000 stores across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milkshake (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

