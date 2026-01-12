Peterbrooke Chocolatier Closes Out Strong 2025, Looks Ahead to Franchise Growth and Innovation in 2026

With rising sales, renewed marketing momentum, continued success of its Dubai chocolates and expanding product lines, Peterbrooke enters 2026 focused on growth, brand legacy and Southeast expansion.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Peterbrooke Chocolatier closes 2025, a year largely defined by momentum, resilience and renewed brand energy, the company enters 2026 with optimism, strategic focus and a growing multigenerational following.

For a brand rooted in handcrafted chocolate and community-based retail, 2025 delivered both strong performance and meaningful evolution. While December traditionally carries outsized importance for chocolate retailers, Peterbrooke's results through the first 11 months of the year pointed to sustained growth well before the holiday rush.

"When you do 30% of your annual sales in December, December becomes very critical," said Peterbrooke Chief Operating Officer Jeffery Smith . "But we're on track to beat last year by a significant amount."

Through December 2025, Peterbrooke posted a 13.5% increase in same-shop sales alongside an 15.4% increase in transactions year over year, with stronger marketing and product innovation driving measurable gains.

A key contributor was the continued success of the brand's Dubai chocolate line, which debuted in 2025, sustaining traction well beyond its initial launch. The products expanded into seasonal assortments and holiday offerings, becoming a gateway item for new customers.

"The Dubai products brought in a younger clientele. It started as a Snapchat trend with college kids, then moved to mothers and housewives, then to grandmothers," Smith said. "The Dubai bar is kind of like a Happy Meal: it brings in generations."

Product innovation will remain a priority as well, particularly as filled chocolate bars continue to gain popularity and momentum. Peterbrooke is also exploring extensions of its Dubai line, including new flavor concepts designed to appeal to evolving consumer tastes.

With the brand approaching its 45th anniversary in 2028, legacy and longevity are increasingly part of the broader conversation. As 2025 ends, Peterbrooke operates 24 locations plus e-commerce. Looking ahead to 2026, the chocolatier plans to build upon its foundation with measured expansion and deeper market penetration across the Southeast.

"We want to fill in Charlotte, add more shops in Orlando and strengthen markets like Tampa and Palm Beach by filling in our supply line," Smith said. "In 2026, we're really focused on selling more franchise locations and building brand awareness. I'm optimistic economically. Our AUV for 2025 should be between $60,000 and $65,000 higher than in 2024."

As Peterbrooke enters 2026, the focus remains clear: strengthen the brand, support franchisees, innovate thoughtfully and continue delivering moments of joy one piece of chocolate at a time.

About Peterbrooke Chocolatier

Founded in 1983 in Jacksonville, Florida, Peterbrooke Chocolatier is a "neighborhood chocolate shop" offering a wide selection of European-styled handmade chocolates through a distinctly American experience. The first shop opened in Jacksonville's historic San Marco neighborhood in 1983 and today the brand has 24 locations throughout the Southeast, including Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. The brand began franchising in 2006 and continues to focus on high-quality, delicious and beautiful chocolate creations that are perfect for personal or corporate gifts, custom baskets, private parties and more. For more information on franchise ownership or to find the nearest location, visit peterbrooke.com .

