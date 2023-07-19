Peterman Brothers celebrates new class of Top Tech Academy grads

21 new HVAC and plumbing techs kick off their careers with the leading local service provider after intensive four-month skilled trades training program

INDIANAPOLIS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, congratulates the latest graduating class from Peterman Top Tech Academy.

Each of the 21 new graduates joins the Peterman team to kick off their career as a plumbing or HVAC technician.

"This class has worked hard and demonstrated their commitment to the skilled trades during their Top Tech Academy training," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "The trades offer a rewarding, secure and well-paying career providing essential services that help keep our community healthy and comfortable. We're proud to be able to offer this opportunity, and we're proud of each and every Top Tech Academy graduate."

Peterman Top Tech Academy offers four-month skilled trades training programs in plumbing, electrical, and HVAC service and installation. Each program includes foundational classroom and laboratory work as well as jobsite training with experienced Peterman technicians. Academy students are paid during training and join the Peterman team as professional technicians immediately after graduation.

Skilled trades industries serve as a valuable career option for people seeking an alternative to a four-year college or university. Skilled trades training is more affordable than college tuition, and students often work while they learn. Rising demand for skilled trades workers ensures an abundance of job opportunities and competitive pay. Skilled trades workers also report high rates of job satisfaction.

"The shortage of skilled workers is a challenge for our industry, but it's also an opportunity," Peterman said. "The trades are often overlooked or shortchanged as a viable career path. The success of our Top Tech Academy shows that many young people care deeply about craftsmanship and practical skills. They're looking for a way to put that passion to work, and it's up to us to show them the way."

Peterman Top Tech Academy is accepting applications for its next class. To apply or find more information, visit https://www.petermantoptech.com.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

