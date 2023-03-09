Peterman Brothers Charity Showdown supports Indianapolis-area community organizations

Throughout March, voters will help the leading local HVAC and plumbing provider select four charity partner organizations for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, invites area residents to vote for their favorite local nonprofit charity organizations in the Peterman Brothers Charity Showdown, an annual bracket-style tournament.

Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, invites area residents to vote for their favorite local nonprofit charity organizations in the Peterman Brothers Charity Showdown, an annual bracket-style tournament.

Each week in March, participating charity organizations are paired against each other in one of four brackets. Voters pick their favorites, with the winners moving to the next round. At the end of the month, the four bracket winners will be named Peterman Brothers charity partners for the next year and share proceeds collected from Peterman Brothers Protection Club service calls.

Each round of voting starts on Monday and runs through the following Sunday.

"We're a family-owned local business, and we're committed to helping the people who are out there working hard to make life better for our neighbors every day," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "This is a fun way for the community to come together to support organizations that make a positive difference, often with little thanks or recognition."

Customers and community members nominate their favorite organizations for the Charity Showdown every winter. Sixty-four are selected for the March tournament.

Peterman Brothers sets aside $5 for the Charity Showdown winners from each service call through its Peterman Brothers Protection Club plumbing and HVAC maintenance agreement program. The four winning charity partners receive quarterly donations from the company.

Last year's winners shared more than $75,000.

The Peterman Brothers Protection Club helps members save money and extend the life of their plumbing and HVAC equipment through regular scheduled maintenance. Peterman Brothers Protection Club service includes:

Air conditioner outdoor coil cleaning

22-point furnace inspection

Furnace performance report

Whole-house plumbing inspection

Shut-off valve tags

Additional benefits include discounts on repairs and installation, Saturday maintenance visits, an exclusive members service phone line, filter-change reminders, member appreciation events, monthly member specials and referral bonuses.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information or to find out about the Peterman Brothers Protection Club, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

For more information about the Peterman Brothers Charity Showdown, https://www.petermanhcp.com/charity-showdown.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Peterman Brothers