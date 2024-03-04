Peterman Brothers launches annual Charity Showdown tournament to benefit Indianapolis-area charities

Interactive online event lets residents vote for their favorite nonprofit organizations to be the HVAC and plumbing provider's charity partners for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, announces the fifth annual Peterman Brothers Charity Showdown, a month-long online tournament that has raised more than $270,000 for local nonprofit community organizations since 2020.

Each week in March, participating charity organizations are paired against each other in four single-elimination tournament brackets. Community members can visit https://www.petermanhcp.com/showdown to vote for their favorites, with weekly winners moving on to the next round.

"One of our core values at Peterman Brothers is giving back to the people who are working hard every day to make our community better," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "In addition to providing much-needed funding, this is a fun way to support and raise awareness for organizations that are making a real difference."

Voting for this year's Peterman Brothers Charity Showdown starts on Monday, March 4.

Over the next 12 months, Peterman Brothers will set aside $5 from every Peterman Protection Club service call. The total amount collected will be shared by the four Charity Showdown bracket winners.

Last year's winners shared more than $92,000. Since 2020, the Peterman Brothers Charity Showdown has generated $271,671.

The Peterman Protection Club helps members save money and extend the life of their plumbing and HVAC equipment through regular scheduled maintenance. Peterman Protection Club service includes:

Air conditioner outdoor coil cleaning

22-point furnace inspection

Furnace performance report

Whole-house plumbing inspection

Shut-off valve tags

Additional benefits include discounts on repairs and installation, Saturday maintenance visits, an exclusive members' service phone line, filter-change reminders, member appreciation events, monthly member specials and referral bonuses.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any electrical, HVAC or plumbing needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

For more information about the Peterman Brothers Charity Showdown, visit https://www.petermanhcp.com/showdown.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

