Peterman Brothers Makes Inc. 5000 List for the Third Year in a Row

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 .

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing home service companies in America shows the commitment our team has made to providing the best value and service to our customers," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Our customers are part of the Peterman family, and that culture has helped us grow at a tremendous rate. We look forward to continue providing services to the Indianapolis and central Indiana communities while ensuring our customers' homes stay safe and comfortable."

Since making its Inc. 5000 debut in 2019, Peterman Brothers has undergone a rebrand and launched its Peterman Top Tech Academy, dedicated to providing job-related training to ensure their team stays ahead of the curve in better serving their customers.

The company also has sponsored several philanthropic events in the Indianapolis area that include providing free heating services to elderly, disabled and low-income homeowners, sponsoring the Teachers' Treasures Donut Dash 5k and working to promote local animal shelters' adoption awareness initiatives.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

