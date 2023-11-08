Peterman Brothers named winner of BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

A leading area HVAC and plumbing company is honored for its dedication to integrity and ethical business practices in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, has been recognized with the Commitment to Customers Award for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Central Indiana.

The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor the Better Business Bureau Central Indiana bestows on businesses operating within its service area. Winners must demonstrate a high level of personal character, meet the highest standards of ethics, and build trust with their customers and the community.

"As a local family-owned business, we're proud to be honored for putting customers first," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "We're committed to providing excellent, professional service and true value throughout the community. It's great to have BBB Central Indiana confirm that we're living up to that."

The Commitment to Customers award category recognizes organizations that implement internal practices to build better customer relationships and trust. This award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond to maintain transparency with customers.

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company ensures all technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or heating needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company ensures all technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

