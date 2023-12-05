Peterman Brothers offers tips for winter electrical safety

Top area HVAC service provider helps homeowners enjoy peace of mind with best practices for a safe, secure and comfortable holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, advises area residents to take steps now to ensure safe, reliable operation of their home's electrical systems during the holiday season.

"We want customers to be able to enjoy this time of year without worrying about excessive energy costs or creating unnecessary risk of a fire or power outage," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Taking a few easy preventive steps now and following best practices throughout the season can help them have peace of mind and focus on spending meaningful time with family and friends."

Peterman recommends homeowners take the following steps for a safe and comfortable winter:

Inspect your system: Take a few minutes to check your home's electrical outlets and circuit breaker for signs of excessive wear or damage. Spend additional time monitoring cords and appliances.

Take a few minutes to check your home's electrical outlets and circuit breaker for signs of excessive wear or damage. Spend additional time monitoring cords and appliances. Avoid overloads: Limit your use of extension cords and opt for power strips with surge protection over multi-outlet adapters.

Limit your use of extension cords and opt for power strips with surge protection over multi-outlet adapters. Unplug holiday lights: Make sure holiday lights and other decorations are disconnected when you're not at home. Never leave them on unattended.

Make sure holiday lights and other decorations are disconnected when you're not at home. Never leave them on unattended. Invest in a generator: A home generator can provide backup power and peace of mind in case of weather-related or other winter power outages.

A home generator can provide backup power and peace of mind in case of weather-related or other winter power outages. Schedule a professional tune-up: Electrical systems are complex and potential problems may not always be apparent. A trained professional can inspect your home's system and identify potential issues, provide preventive maintenance service and recommend new equipment or upgrades.

"A power outage can be inconvenient and require costly emergency service, but other electrical incidents can result in major property damage, injury or worse," Peterman said. "Taking a little time to understand how to properly manage your home's electrical system can prevent unexpected outages or overloads and reduce the risk of fire so you and your family stay safe and comfortable this time of year."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any electrical, HVAC or plumbing needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

