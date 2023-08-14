Peterman Brothers sponsors Military and First Responders' Day at Indiana State Fair

Active military personnel, veterans and first responders receive free admission to the fair with their families on Aug. 18

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, is honoring the sacrifice of active and former military personnel and first responders at the Indiana State Fair on Friday, Aug. 18.

First responders and current and former members of the military who present valid ID at the gate will be admitted free with their families on Military and First Responders' Day, sponsored by Peterman Brothers.

"We want to pay tribute to the people who put their lives on the line to protect us and preserve our freedoms," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "The Indiana State Fair is a great event that represents the deep values we share in the Indianapolis area. That makes it a great occasion for us to express our gratitude to the neighbors who lay it all on the line and let them know how much we care and appreciate what they do."

In addition to Military and First Responders' Day, Peterman Brothers will have a booth at the fair through Aug. 20. Attendees can stop by to register to win prizes or find out more about the company.

The Indiana State Fair takes place through Aug. 20. For more information about the fair, please visit https://www.indianastatefair.com/.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

