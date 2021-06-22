Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing announces name change

Now called Peterman Brothers, the company is led by Chad and Tyler Peterman, the second generation of their family involved in the business. "My brother and I are proud of the company that our father, Pete Peterman, built from the ground up," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "With this name change, we wanted to celebrate our family history and mark our 35 th year serving the residents of Indianapolis."

The name isn't the only new thing that the company is debuting. The rebranding includes the launch of a revamped website and the company's fleet of vans is being outfitted with fresh new branding. Founded in 1986, the company has grown to four offices in Indianapolis, Lafayette, Columbus, and Muncie, and recently added a new Bloomington location.

The company supports the development of skilled workers through its Peterman Top Tech Academy, a trade school dedicated to restoring honor and tradition to the skilled trades.

"The company's name may have changed, but its customers can still expect the same dedication to providing stellar service," Tyler Peterman said. "Our formula for success has been simple: Peterman Brothers is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service. That was Dad's focus when he founded the company, and it will remain our focus in the years ahead."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded by 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

