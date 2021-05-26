Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing marks graduation of 10 new technicians from its trade school

INDIANAPOLIS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, has announced the graduation of its second Top Tech Academy class.

The Peterman Top Tech Academy is a trade school dedicated to restoring honor and tradition to the skilled trades. On May 27, it will hold a graduation ceremony for its current class of 10 students, who will start work as official technicians of the company.

"We're proud to welcome the graduates of our Top Tech Academy to the ranks of our technicians," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. "As a family-owned company, it's our duty to help develop the next generation of skilled workers and open the door to a rewarding, lifelong career to more people."

The Top Tech Academy looks for candidates who are eager to improve their lives by learning a skilled trade. It provides a four-month training program comprised of classroom work, lab time, and time with senior Peterman technicians. After successfully completing the program, the students start their new careers at the company.

"The experience was fantastic," said David Duffy, one of the upcoming graduates. "I came from outside of the field, and the Top Tech Academy has been incredibly helpful. The main emphasis has been on developing a fundamental understanding of the systems we'll be servicing."

The skilled trades are often overlooked when young people are considering their employment opportunities, Peterman said. "Young people looking for rewarding career opportunities have been given the wrong message about the skilled trades for too many years. We're committed to spreading the word about the great job opportunities available in the trades and lowering the barriers to entering the field through our Top Tech Academy."

Peterman praised the leadership team at the academy for their hard work preparing the students for their new careers. "We're always looking for new technology and teaching methods that allow our instructors to provide the highest level of training possible."

The Peterman Top Tech Academy is accepting applications for its next class. To apply or for more information visit https://www.petermantoptech.com.

Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Founded by 1986, Peterman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, Inc., provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, Peterman offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman offers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

