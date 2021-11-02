'Petersburg Rising' Touches on A Universal Story About Urban Schools Struggling Across the Country

Newsome reached out to his friend Alan Blankstein, award-winning author and educational leader to help tell the story. They engaged stakeholders from across the district to support concepts, bringing teachers, administrators, parents, and community leaders together to focus on curriculum that addressed the whole child - from their challenges at home, their motivations and how they learn. He helped everyone see where they fit, and how vital their input was to the success of each student. There are no "throw away kids."

'Petersburg Rising' captures Newsome's successful formula: financial stability, engaging curriculum, civics and citizenship engagement being re-imagined and fine-tuned to enhance the student learning experience. This work, along with efforts of students working together to write a grant, bolstered the governor's efforts to recruit more qualified teachers.

Today, Petersburg schools are accredited. Graduation rates are rising, and students are beginning to step into their roles as tomorrow's leaders. 'Petersburg Rising' is sparking an overdue conversation of how we can make a difference in our schools, and our children's education. Whether in large cities or small communities throughout our country. Just ask us how Petersburg Rising can make a difference in your community.

