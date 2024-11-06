PETERSBURG, VIRGINIA RESIDENTS VOTE YES! FOR LIVE! CASINO RESORT: THE CORDISH COMPANIES AND BRUCE SMITH ENTERPRISE CELEBRATE PASSING OF HISTORIC CASINO REFERENDUM

Video and image files can be downloaded here.

Live! Casino Resort, which will be codeveloped by The Cordish Companies and Bruce Smith Enterprise, is projected to bring significant economic benefits to the region. This development will include not only gaming and entertainment options but also restaurants, hotels, and event spaces, making Petersburg a destination for tourism and entertainment in Virginia. Construction will commence after the vote is certified and all required approvals are received, with an anticipated opening date of the initial first phase casino in 2026.

"We are deeply gratified by the community's affirmation of this project and very hopeful about the meaningful impact it will have on the city's future," said Bruce Smith, Owner of Bruce Smith Enterprise, Pro Football Hall of Fame Member, Developer and Community Leader, and codeveloper of the planned Live! Casino Resort in Petersburg. "The casino will not only create good-paying jobs for our residents but will also attract visitors statewide and beyond, stimulating local businesses and in turn producing an overall ripple effect of economic growth. Now that the voters have spoken, we look forward to working with the City of Petersburg and the Virginia Lottery to secure all of the necessary permitting, licensing and regulatory approvals for this project to move forward."

A Vision for the Future

The casino project is part of a larger revitalization plan for Petersburg, which has faced economic challenges in recent years. This initiative, alongside other investments in infrastructure and local businesses, will position the city for long-term growth and success.

"The approval of the destination resort and casino in Petersburg marks a significant milestone for our City," said Mayor Sam Parham, City of Petersburg, VA. "Voter approval follows a three-year journey on this transformative project that will bring positive change to Petersburg for generations. This destination resort, casino, retail, and residential development will be the largest economic and tourism project in Petersburg's history. City Council and administration look forward to working with The Cordish Companies and Bruce Smith Enterprise to positively impact our community and its prosperity."

Live! Casino Resort will be a catalyst for change and significant urban development, transforming the City through the creation of a thriving entertainment and hospitality destination. The project will set a new standard for gaming, hotels, and entertainment in the Commonwealth, and serve as a new world-class attraction for Petersburg and the greater Central Virginia region. The project site, ideally situated at the intersection of Wagner Road and Interstate I-95, has easy access on and off the East Coast's major north-south interstate.

"Today is a new day for residents of Petersburg," said Zed Smith, Chief Operating Officer of The Cordish Companies. "This community has waited a long time for an economic development project of this size and scale, which will provide a huge boost for the City and the entire region. We cannot wait to start hiring local residents and partnering with local businesses and entrepreneurs. Thank you, Petersburg, for placing your trust and confidence in our team. We look forward to delivering results for you and being a part of this great community for decades to come."

In its first 10 years, Live! Casino Resort will generate:

$2.8 billion in economic stimulus to the region

in economic stimulus to the region $504 million in tax revenues including $240 million to the City of Petersburg alone

in tax revenues including to the alone $802 million in economic benefits during construction

in economic benefits during construction $201 million in annual economic benefits each year after opening

in annual economic benefits each year after opening Over 7,500 new construction and permanent jobs ranging from hospitality and gaming staff to administrative and management roles, providing opportunities for people across different skill levels.

Upon completion, the world-class Live! Casino Resort destination will feature:

More than 400,000 square feet of first-class gaming, hotel and dining space

35,000 square feet of meeting and convention space

An upscale 200-room hotel featuring 20 suites, resort pool and fitness center

1,600 state-of-the-art slot machines

46 live action table games, including a 15-table poker room

High limit slot and table areas and a sportsbook

A 3,000-seat state-of-the-art entertainment venue for top talent from across Virginia and the greater region, as well as for meetings, conventions and social gatherings

and the greater region, as well as for meetings, conventions and social gatherings 8 best-in-class food and entertainment options, including 3 spaces that will be reserved for local Petersburg restauranteurs and businesses

restauranteurs and businesses Free surface parking

Plans for the proposed project include opening an initial first phase casino one year after all applicable approvals to immediately begin creating jobs, vendor opportunities and economic benefits for the city. The initial phase will feature at minimum:

1,000 state-of-the-art slot machines

23 live action table games

A dedicated 15 table poker room

Casino bar and casual restaurant

bar and casual restaurant Over 1,500 free guest and team member parking spots

Revenue for Community Services

Beyond job creation, the casino will provide an estimated $2.8 billion in economic stimulus to the region with $240 million of tax revenues going to the City of Petersburg alone. A portion of the proceeds from casino operations will be earmarked for funding key community services, including education, infrastructure improvements, and public safety. This funding is anticipated to be a game-changer, helping to improve school facilities, enhance city services, and support public health and safety initiatives.

Career and Vendor Opportunities

Live! Casino Resort is committed to the creation of 7,500 new jobs including 6,000 construction jobs and 1,500 new living-wage jobs averaging $70,000 in annual compensation with life enhancing benefits and career mobility.

Career opportunities will be available in every field including hotel operations, finance, marketing, human resources, information technologies, food and beverage, facilities, security and surveillance and gaming operations. Hiring preference will be given to local residents first, then surrounding communities. Local residents will have ample opportunities to learn about jobs at Live! Casino Resort through programs such as:

Pre-opening community-based job fairs

Local job placement workshops

Online job postings, job matching and customized recruitment services

Contractor mentoring and apprenticeships

Community-based information sessions on job opportunities and training programs

Community College and University partnerships for job placement

Live! Casino Resort will purchase tens of millions of dollars in goods and services in the region. As recognized leaders in community outreach with unparalleled track records of supporting local and regional businesses, Live! Casino Resort is committed to utilizing and supporting local, regional, minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses by providing them access to contract opportunities. Our procurement team will maintain an internal database of diverse contractors and suppliers that will be used for future bid opportunities. The following are some of the categories of goods and services to be purchased:

Gaming Operations

Hotel Operations

Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment

Engineering, Facilities and Maintenance

Food and Beverage

Office and Computer Supplies

Professional Services

Community Engagement, Involvement & Benefits

Live! Casino Resort will serve as a transformative development, creating maximum community benefits for the City of Petersburg and its residents. The Cordish Companies and Bruce Smith Enterprise have long embraced a strong approach to community integration and involvement. The partners are committed to supporting non-profit organizations in Petersburg, acting as conveners to assist community organizations and non-profits in their fundraising efforts and volunteerism, an endemic value to their cultures. The Cordish Companies and Bruce Smith are consistently named among the largest supporters of non-profits and philanthropic organizations in markets where they do business and recognized as valued community partners.

Live! Casino Resort will be developed, owned, and managed by Petersburg Community Development Investors, LLC and its affiliates. Authorization of a casino in Petersburg is subject to licensing by applicable Commonwealth agencies including the Virginia Lottery.

