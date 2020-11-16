Peterson & Associates, P.C. Attorney Included in 2020 Missouri Super Lawyers® List

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifteenth year, Peterson & Associates, P.C. Founding Partner David M. Peterson obtained a listing in Super Lawyers® for his work in Kansas City, Missouri.

Obtaining a listing in Super Lawyers® is no easy feat, as each selectee must undergo a rigorous review process in which their entire legal career, and even educational background, is evaluated. Furthermore, practicing legal professionals must obtain a third-party nomination — they are prohibited from soliciting nominations via campaigning or the like.

After past verdicts, settlements, professional and bar association activity, community service, and many other criteria are reviewed, attorneys are evaluated by a Blue-Ribbon Panel to determine whether their career thus far warrants a listing.

Peterson & Associates, P.C.'s 2020 listings for Kansas City, Missouri were:

Super Lawyers®

Attorney David M. Peterson (2005-2014, 2016-2020)

(2005-2014, 2016-2020)

Class Action/Mass Torts





Personal Injury - Products





Personal Injury - General

The dates denote any previous years they were honored by Super Lawyers®. Overall, only 5% of United States attorneys are awarded Super Lawyers® listings.

Founded in 1993, Peterson & Associates, P.C. has represented clients in Missouri and throughout the United States against some of the most powerful and influential corporations in the country. Renowned by myriad award organizations — such as the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Martindale-Hubbell, and the National Trial Lawyers — the firm handles cases concerning car and truck accidents, nursing home abuse, , dangerous drugs, medical device injuries, and more.

For more information about Peterson & Associates, P.C., visit petersonlawfirm.com. Or visit superlawyers.com to learn more about Super Lawyers®.

SOURCE Peterson & Associates, P.C.

Related Links

https://petersonlawfirm.com

