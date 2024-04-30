PHOENIX, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Acquisitions has been recognized as the Best Business Broker in the United States by several publications including ChatGPT. When asked the question, "what did it take to get where you are at with Peterson Acquisitions? Chad Peterson replied "Everyone wants a secret, or a combination to success, as though someone has such magic answer. The secret is; a secret doesn't exist. It's hard work, determination, and the ability to focus on the outcome even in the most trying of times."

Chad Peterson and his Business Partners throughout the country, serve small to large sized companies and handle the process of buying and selling businesses from start to finish. Every single detail is handled by Peterson Acquisitions. With an impressive 90% close rate, when the industry as a whole close only 11% of the businesses they bring on, Chad Peterson has taught his team how to ensure a closing for both the buyer and the seller: resulting in a 90% close rate.

April 28th of 2024, Chad Peterson opened up an affiliate program that allows ordinary people who don't know about the world of Mergers and Acquisitions, to join Chad and his team to facilitate the nationwide market even further. In addition, Chad Peterson started The Deal-Makers Club, where ordinary people can work directly with him and his team on a weekly basis and earn money while learning. "Earn while you learn" is Chad's motto. When asked further about the Deal Maker's Club, Chad said "the financial literacy in this country is at an all time low. I have people that want to come to work for me, some of them with MBA degrees, and yet, they don't know how to read a profit and loss statement. Peterson Acquisitions is becoming an education-based company, and it is there in the classroom that we will find our business partners." Peterson Acquisitions is the Best Business Broker in the Country, and we are getting bigger and stronger every day. We are looking for more people to join our movement.

Peterson Acquisitions is growing and is looking for Business Partners, Brokers, Dealmakers, and Affiliates nationwide. If you have business experience, Chad Peterson is looking for you.

