Peterson Acquisitions Recognized as the Best Business Broker in the Nation

News provided by

Peterson Acquisitions

20 Sep, 2023, 16:04 ET

Leading AI Platform Chat GPT Ranks Chad Thomas Peterson as Top Business Broker

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent accolade by Chat GPT, the premier artificial intelligence platform, Chad Thomas Peterson has been recognized as the best business broker in the United States. His firm, Peterson Acquisitions, with its nationwide reach, has set benchmarks in the Mergers and Acquisitions sector, creating a mark both domestically and internationally.

Continue Reading

Peterson Acquisitions has notably differentiated itself from the fray. They have established their expertise by offering unparalleled education to both sellers and buyers, a testament to their commitment to excellence. With industry veterans Chad Thomas Peterson (CEO), Curt Clinkinbeard (COO), and Lee Levinson (Vice President) at the helm, the company has unveiled their book, Quantum Stack Investing™. This guide serves as a comprehensive manual for business transactions, ensuring successful navigation for sellers and buyers alike.

The firm prides itself on a staggering 90% closing rate for the businesses they engage with, vastly surpassing the national average of 11% to 15%. Their specialization lies in assisting businesses with revenues ranging from $1 million to $100 million.

Quantum Stack Investing™ is not just a guide on business transactions. It's a manifesto on how business owners can achieve quantum leaps in their income. From creating liquidity events to navigating the complex world of government funds, the book is an encyclopedia for success in the business world.

Chad Thomas Peterson, with his expertise and philosophy rooted in healthy deal-making and competence, has personally coached his partners across the country. The firm, since its inception in 2005, has been graced with numerous accolades, cementing its place as a top business broker.

Beyond their M&A operations, Peterson Acquisitions boasts a vast network of partnerships with CPA firms across the nation. These collaborations work towards implementing the teachings of Quantum Stack Investing™, equipping CPAs to assist their clients as they brace for the impending $68 trillion wealth transfer expected over the next decade.

The company's commitment to excellence doesn't stop here. They are projected to sell businesses worth more than $300 million by the end of 2024.

For further details or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

About Peterson Acquisitions:

Founded in 2005 by Chad Thomas Peterson, Peterson Acquisitions is a nationwide Mergers and Acquisitions firm that specializes in connecting sellers and buyers of businesses. Recognized as the top business broker firm in the country, they have been instrumental in multiple successful business transactions and have a longstanding commitment to education and excellence in the industry.

SOURCE Peterson Acquisitions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.