Peterson Acquisitions: The Elite Nationwide Business Brokerage with a 90% Success Rate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Acquisitions has once again risen above the competition, showcasing their unparalleled expertise and dedication as the premier nationwide business brokerage. With offices coast to coast, including a recent success in South Dakota where business partner Jamie Jacobsma completed the sale of a 4 million dollar HVAC business, Peterson Acquisitions is a true industry disruptor.

Despite challenges such as an election year and record-high interest rates, Peterson Acquisitions continues to achieve an astounding 90% close rate. We spoke with Jamie Jacobsma about their secret to success, to which he replied, "Deals have to get done regardless, and the baby boomers who built the landscape of business as we know it today are getting out." He continued, "At Peterson Acquisitions, we work with buyers and sellers to come to a win-win for both. That is the only way you get deals done in this environment."

What sets Peterson Acquisitions apart from other brokerages is their specialized training and wealth of knowledge in negotiating and closing deals. Jamie Jacobsma, who became a business partner to learn from industry leader Chad Peterson, emphasizes the importance of understanding the psychology of buyers and sellers. This is particularly crucial in a post-Covid world where fear and anger are running the show. As Jamie states, "It is our job at Peterson Acquisitions to help people through that fear and move them into prosperity by making the deals safe and a win-win for all."

With Jamie's dedication and work ethic and Chad Peterson's training and specific techniques, Peterson Acquisitions has redefined the standards for buying and selling businesses. Their track record speaks for itself, with a 90% close rate compared to the industry average of just 15%. This remarkable success rate is a testament to their unwavering commitment to facilitating seamless business sales and purchases.

At Peterson Acquisitions, their dedication to their clients' prosperity is unmatched. Whether you are looking to sell your business or you are ready for a new adventure, their team of elite brokers will guide you through every step of the process with precision and efficiency.

For more information, please contact Peterson Acquisitions at [email protected] or visit their website at www.petersonacquisitions.com. Choose Peterson Acquisitions as your strategic partner and let them inspire you to achieve your goals and turn your dreams into a reality. Peterson Acquisitions is dedicated to the wealth and prosperity of its clients and knows how to guide them towards success.

About Peterson Acquisitions

