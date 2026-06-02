Peterson Philanthropies Launches Peterson Health Analytics with $50 Million Commitment to Transform Employer-Sponsored Healthcare

New mission-driven company empowers employers with actionable data to deliver higher value care for workers

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Philanthropies today announced a $50 million commitment to launch Peterson Health Analytics, a new public-benefit company to give employers the independent, actionable data they need to take greater control of their healthcare spending and purchase more affordable, higher quality care for millions of employees and their families.

Peterson Health Analytics (PHA) combines price transparency data, employer claims, and independent quality and safety ratings to show employers what they are actually paying for healthcare services compared to what others pay in the same markets. For the first time, employers will have access to a comprehensive view of the cost and quality of their healthcare benefits.

Employers today spend $1 trillion annually to cover more than 165 million Americans. Yet they have difficulty understanding whether they are paying competitive prices, their providers deliver good value, or their vendors are effectively negotiating on their behalf. Until now.

Peterson Health Analytics was created to develop data solutions with employers, for employers. We partner with leading benefits coalitions — the Purchaser Business Group on Health and the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions.

Peterson Health Analytics is led by Cora Opsahl, an experienced health benefits leader who joins the organization from the 32BJ Health Benefit Fund, where she delivered meaningful savings for union members by negotiating better contracts and demanding lower prices from large hospitals, health plans, and PBMs.

"Employers are among the most overlooked forces for change in American healthcare," said Opsahl, Managing Director of Peterson Health Analytics. "They have the financial power to demand better performance from health plans, health systems, and consultants, but they've been flying blind because they've lacked the right data. Peterson Health Analytics changes that by showing employers exactly what they're paying, what they're getting, and where they can do better."

A $50 Million Commitment to Mission-Driven Analytics

Peterson Philanthropies — a network of nonpartisan organizations including the Peter G. Peterson Foundation and the Peterson Center on Healthcare — has made an initial $50 million commitment to build and grow Peterson Health Analytics. This reflects its conviction that improving data transparency for employers represents a significant opportunity to transform the American healthcare system. Peterson Health Analytics was established as a public-benefit company, reflecting its goals of both public mission and long-term financial sustainability. Unlike conventional vendors, Peterson Health Analytics has no financial ties to health plans, health systems, or benefits consultants, ensuring its analysis is free from conflicts of interest.

"America's highly inefficient healthcare system weakens our economy, our fiscal outlook, and our personal health," said Michael A. Peterson, Chairman and CEO of Peterson Philanthropies. "By giving employers the critical data they've never had, we can help bend the healthcare cost curve in ways that help not just companies and workers, but the broader U.S. economy."

"Employers and their workers have long struggled with relentlessly rising healthcare costs, and without the right data they've been largely powerless to do anything about it," said Caroline Pearson, Executive Director of Health Programs, Peterson Philanthropies. "Peterson Health Analytics empowers employers with the data and analysis they need to make benefit design changes that deliver better outcomes at lower cost."

Built on a Proven Model

Peterson Health Analytics was developed through a groundbreaking demonstration project, funded by Peterson Philanthropies and designed and executed by Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) and its members. A nonprofit coalition of more than 40 of the nation's largest employers, PBGH has a 35-year history of creating innovations that transform healthcare for employers and the families they cover. In the demonstration project, Peterson and PBGH worked with five major employers — including Qualcomm, Boeing, and the City and County of Denver — to combine new, federal price transparency data, employer claims data, and independent quality and safety ratings. The results revealed large price variations across markets, significant savings potential for employers, and opportunities for the participating employers to design higher-performance care delivery networks.

"Employers need trusted data to address the affordability crisis because the market hasn't. Peterson Health Analytics and PBGH Advisory Services are aligned in our conviction to scale this work, so every employer has the reliable data and unconflicted advice they need to deliver the best possible benefits for workers and families," said Elizabeth Mitchell, President and CEO of PBGH.

As the foundational design partner, PBGH has been named Peterson Health Analytics' preferred advisory services partner, giving employers access to PBGH's strategic guidance to help them take effective action based on the PHA data and analysis.

Peterson Health Analytics will also be partnering with National Alliance of Health Care Purchaser Coalitions as an employer recruitment and engagement partner, to deliver the PHA data analysis and solutions to the National Alliance's more than 40 purchasing coalitions across the country.

Early Customer Pricing

To accelerate growth and impact, Peterson Health Analytics is offering discounted rates to inaugural employer customers, who will partner with PHA on product design and development through their participation. Employers interested in early access are encouraged to contact Peterson Health Analytics at [email protected].

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About Peterson Health Analytics

Peterson Health Analytics (PHA) is a public-benefit company, created by Peterson Philanthropies to empower employers with independent, actionable data analysis of healthcare costs and quality. PHA combines price transparency data, employer claims data, and independent quality and safety ratings to enable employers to benchmark and reset their healthcare spending to deliver more affordable and higher-quality care for workers and their families. For more information, visit PetersonAnalytics.com.

About Peterson Philanthropies

Peterson Philanthropies is a network of nonpartisan organizations dedicated to strengthening the economic and democratic foundations of the United States and building a brighter future for the next generation. Through its programs and initiatives, Peterson Philanthropies fosters substantive, fact-based solutions and actions to advance fiscal sustainability and economic growth, healthcare efficiency, and effective democracy. Peterson Philanthropies includes the following organizations: pgpf.org, petersonhealthcare.org, phti.org, petersonsolutionsfund.org, and petersonanalytics.com. For more information, visit petersonphilanthropies.org.

About PBGH

Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) is a nonprofit coalition of large self-insured employers dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of healthcare for American workers and their families. With 35 years of experience in employer health benefits strategy, PBGH works with employers, policymakers, and healthcare stakeholders to advance data-driven, high-value healthcare purchasing. For more information, visit pbgh.org.

About National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

For more than 30 years, the National Alliance has brought together business coalitions and their employer and purchaser members to drive high-quality healthcare that enhances patient experience, promotes health equity, and improves outcomes while lowering costs. Its members represent public and private sectors, nonprofits, and labor unions that provide health benefits to over 90 million Americans — more than half of the employer-sponsored insurance market — spending over $850 billion annually. To learn more, visit nationalalliancehealth.org and connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Peterson Health Analytics