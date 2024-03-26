Peterson Tech Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Legitt AI to Revolutionize Contract Management with New AI-Powered Solutions

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Technology Partners, a premier IT consulting and recruiting firm, today announced its strategic partnership with Legitt AI, a force in AI-first contract life cycle management. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the frontier of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. By leveraging their collective strengths, both organizations aim to pioneer cutting-edge AI-powered solutions in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), helping to redefine industry standards and reshape business practices.

Peterson Technology Partners

"Our partnership with Legitt AI represents a pivotal moment in our journey to deliver enhanced service offerings to meet our evolving client needs." said Swadheen Sehgal, chief consulting officer at Peterson's Tech Partners. "It is the cornerstone for PTP's commitment to technological advancement, fostering long-term sustainability and solidifying its position as a forward-thinking leader in the industry."

Peterson Tech Partners and Legitt AI will work together to develop advanced AI-driven solutions that streamline the contract management processes. This will help PTP's clients mitigate risks, reduce operational costs and heighten productivity. Ultimately, offering a more intelligent and streamlined approach to managing contracts throughout their lifecycle.

"Peterson's long-established relationships, combined with our innovative capabilities, provided a ripe ground for the development of Legitt AI, and we are thrilled to be in partnership with them," said Harshdeep Rapal, co-founder of Legitt AI. "Together, we are poised to drive positive change, foster collaborative breakthroughs and empower organizations to thrive in today's digital landscape."

About Peterson Tech Partners

Peterson Tech Partners (PTP) is a premier IT consulting and recruiting firm that specializes in sourcing top talent in artificial intelligence, cloud, data science, cyber security, DevOps and others. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, PTP has over two decades of experience in providing staffing solutions for Fortune 100 companies and provides winning talent for the broad spectrum of IT projects. With proprietary AI-powered recruiting technology, and an expert team of recruiters, PTP addresses the most challenging staffing initiatives, and is strategically investing in new initiatives to continue to offer best-in-class solutions for their partners and clients.

About Legitt AI

Legitt AI, powered by Onitt Technology Labs Inc, Delaware, is at the forefront of AI-first contract life cycle management. Leveraging the power of Large Action Models (LAMS), Legitt AI provides an advanced, assistive intelligence platform that is revolutionizing contract management for businesses worldwide.

