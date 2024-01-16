Peterson Technology Partners Announces a Year of Charitable Giving

The premier IT consulting and recruiting firm announces donations to Code Platoon, Empower Illinois, Northwestern, Ronald McDonald House Charities, ICStars Program and more.

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Technology Partners, a premiere IT consulting and recruiting firm, today announced its year of charitable giving. Over the course of 2023, the organization donated over $230,000 to various charities to help veteran families, students, children suffering from illnesses, those experiencing food insecurity and more.

At the core of the company is CEO, Nick Shah and his wife, Swati Shah's, dedication to supporting the well-being of their communities. Peterson Technology Partners has collaborated with a number of charities and locals to aid those who need it most. They have had a long-standing partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities and recently donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities ® of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI) in contribution to a new Ronald McDonald Family Room ® inside Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.

Peterson Technology Partners is committed to supporting educational opportunities for all and have instituted a scholarship program with the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University to help budding engineers achieve their academic goals. They have also partnered with Empower Illinois to help the organization's mission to expand on quality education options for low-income, working-class families as well as Code Platoon to provide scholarships to women in tech, dev ops and full stack classes and are a sponsor of Pratham USA to provide better education to disadvantaged children in India.

Additionally, they are premier sponsors of the ICStars program, where volunteers work with young adults from low-income backgrounds to develop their employment skills, provide employment opportunities and prepare for community-based advocacy.

The premier IT consulting and recruiting firm is also a donor to Akshaya Patra, the world's largest NGO school meal program, to provide hot, nutritious lunches to over two million children in 22,000 schools across India every day.

Peterson Technology Partners also passionately provide for those experiencing food insecurity by teaming up with a local-Chicago Italian restaurant, Cucina Biagio, to deliver hot food to homeless shelters across the city. Together, Peterson Tech Partners and Cucina Biagio donate five days a week to five different locations, including, Olive Branch Women's Shelter, Grace and Peace Church, Holy Trinity Cathedral, La Casa de Vida and Safe Haven Shelter.

The couple's commitment goes beyond business and looks to use their success to make lasting positive impact on society.

"We strive to give back in meaningful ways by supporting causes that resonate with our core values," said Nick Shah. "Swati and I hope to continue champion initiatives that drive change, help those who are disadvantages and enrich lives of our communities."

