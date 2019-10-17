Peterson Ventures Brings on Former Weddington Way CEO as Newest General Partner

Peterson Ventures is part of the Peterson Partners platform, with more than $650m assets under management and headquartered in Salt Lake City for over 20 years. Peterson Ventures has invested a majority of its vintage funds into Utah and Bay Area startups, where founding partner Joel Peterson has taught at the Stanford Graduate School of Business for 25 years. Peterson Ventures also invests across key technology markets such as Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle.

Stern sold her brainchild Weddington Way, a direct-to-consumer brand, to Gap Inc. in 2016, and, after joining the executive team at Gap Inc., she moved on to angel investing. Identified as an "Accelerator" by WSJ and one of "40 under 40" by SF Business Times, Stern approaches brand building with unwavering focus and industry-changing boldness. She received an MBA from Stanford GSB and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania.

"As a firm, we strive to be a true partner to our entrepreneurs, to be their first call in good times and bad so that we can help to strategize on the path forward," said Ben Capell, general partner at Peterson Ventures. "As a former CEO, Ilana has seen first-hand how we work, and she knows what it's like to go from startup to exit. We are thrilled to have her join our investment team and help other entrepreneurs."

As a Peterson Ventures Partner, Stern will cover early stage consumer and enterprise, with a focus on founders building the next generation of consumer technology and brands, as well as the B2B infrastructure that powers them. Peterson Ventures believes that Stern will play a crucial role in helping founders scale while navigating the ups and downs of the journey.

"It's an honor to join the Peterson Ventures team, and I couldn't be more excited to formalize my role after angel investing over the last several years," said Stern. "I am especially excited to work with the founders in the portfolio and help them with the challenges of entrepreneurship."

Peterson Ventures focuses exclusively on early stage investing into consumer and enterprise startups. The firm typically invests $250k-1.5m while also reserving follow-on capital to support growth along the way. The portfolio managed by Peterson Ventures currently consists of almost 100 companies. Consumer portfolio investments include brands, which they see as reinventing the way consumers live and shop like Ethos, Allbirds, and Bonobos. Enterprise investments in the Peterson Ventures investments include SaaS platforms like Lucid and Hirevue, which they believe are disrupting the future of work with web-based collaboration tools.

"When we decided to bring on a new partner, we knew Ilana was the perfect fit," said Joel Peterson, founding partner of Peterson Partners. "We've known Ilana for over a decade, and we've loved backing her at Weddington Way. The way she approaches entrepreneurship aligns very strongly with our mission of helping great people build great businesses."

