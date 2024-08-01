Petey Greene Program Hosts Going Greene: A Victory Lap for Education Justice on September 26, 2024

Larry Miller, Chairman of the Jordan Brand Advisory Board, To Be Honored at Petey Greene Program's Annual 'Going Greene' Fundraiser

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Petey Greene Program announced its annual fundraiser, Going Greene, scheduled to take place on September 26, 2024, at 6:00PM at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This event promises to be an engaging evening, bringing together PGP students, volunteers, staff, community members, and supporters who have championed the organization's mission of providing educational support to currently and formerly incarcerated learners.

Going Greene is the cornerstone event for the Petey Greene Program, highlighting the organization's dedication to and success in fostering academic and career success through high-quality tutoring and educational initiatives. This year's gathering will shine a spotlight on the intersection of sports, education, and activism, honoring individuals who have made significant strides in criminal justice reform through their philanthropic endeavors.

Larry Miller, Chairman of the Jordan Brand Advisory Board (NIKE, Inc.), former President of the Portland Trail Blazers, celebrated author of "Jump," and criminal justice reform advocate, is the 2024 Going Greene honoree. Miller's unwavering commitment to activism, fueled by his personal experiences within the criminal legal system, embodies the spirit of resilience and advocacy that defines The Petey Greene Program.

The evening will feature an array of interactive activities, including mingling with the Petey Greene community, a silent auction with coveted sports memorabilia, a panel discussion led by Miller and other leaders in this space, and program spotlights to learn more about the work of the Petey Greene Program.

"Sports have a unique ability to transcend boundaries, bring people together, and highlight our common humanity," said Jeffrey Abramowitz, CEO of the Petey Greene Program. "By celebrating the power of sports and education, we aim to underscore the limitless potential inherent in every individual, regardless of their past experiences."

Tickets for Going Greene are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the event page . For those outside the Philadelphia area, there is a virtual ticket option to livestream the event. The Petey Greene Program is also hosting a watch party of the virtual event in Washington, D.C.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Meg Tavares at [email protected] .

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Rivers Casino Philadelphia (Or Virtual)

Dress Code: Smart Casual

About The Petey Greene Program: Founded in 2008, the Petey Greene Program (PGP) supports the academic goals of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people through high-quality volunteer tutoring programs, while educating volunteers on the injustice manifest in our carceral system and encouraging them to engage in justice-oriented activism to reimagine the criminal legal system. Learn more here .

