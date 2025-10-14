Petfolk Expands in Kansas City Metro with New Overland Park Location

35th Pet Care Center Nationwide; 13th Opening in 2025

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petfolk, a modern veterinary care company revolutionizing pet health through design, technology, and human-centered care, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Overland Park, Kansas. This latest milestone marks Petfolk's 35th pet care center nationwide and 13th new opening in 2025 , as the company continues to meet growing demand for a better veterinary experience in communities across the country.

Situated in one of the fastest-growing suburbs of Kansas City, the Overland Park pet care center is led by Partner Veterinarian Dana Dacus Wells, DVM, and Business Partner Kayla Walden. Together, they share a vision of making veterinary care more personal, transparent, and accessible for pet parents—while fostering a workplace where veterinary professionals can grow and succeed.

Each Petfolk clinic is built around a modern approach to veterinary care— comprehensive clinical services (including wellness visits, urgent care, surgery, and dental care) with calming, open-concept spaces that keep pets and their people together. Transparent glass walls and fear-free methods help ease stress and create greater visibility, while the Petfolk mobile app provides 24/7 customer support, ensuring pet parents stay connected with their care teams long after the appointment.

Dr. Dana Dacus Wells , will be joining the Overland Park location as a Partner Veterinarian starting in January 2026 and is a strong example of how this model enables veterinary professionals to shape the future of care in their communities. Supported by a dedicated virtual care team that manages administrative and operational tasks, in-clinic teams like Dr. Dacus Wells can focus on delivering top-quality care and building trusted relationships with pet parents.

As Petfolk continues to expand, it is actively hiring veterinary professionals seeking a modern, mission-driven environment—with clear growth opportunities, strong team support, and a commitment to reimagining how veterinary care is delivered.

"Petfolk is the future our city has been waiting for. A new era of veterinary medicine, supporting pets, pet parents and vets alike. Petfolk is not just a company, it's a community," added Kayla Walden, Business Partner. "I am honored to help lead our veterinary team into an era that prioritizes transparency, compassionate service and genuine connections with pets and their families"

About Petfolk

Petfolk is delivering the best care for pets through a reimagined approach to veterinary services. Founded by veterinarians, the company blends thoughtfully designed, modern clinics with 24/7 customer support through its app—offering a connected care model that prioritizes convenience, comfort, and continuity. With a focus on operational excellence and a tech-forward mindset, Petfolk consistently provides a best-in-class experience for both pets and their people. Since launch, the company has maintained an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90+ , making it one of the most loved veterinary care providers in every market it enters.

To learn more about Petfolk and its upcoming announcements, visit petfolk.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram @mypetfolk .

SOURCE Petfolk