PetHub Brings Pet Industry Partners Together for the 8th Annual Lost Pet Prevention Month

WENATCHEE, Wash., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the month of July, PetHub, Inc - the leader in modern pet identification - will be celebrating its 8th annual Lost Pet Prevention Month (LPPM). Over this month-long campaign, PetHub will be collaborating with over 25 industry partners and shelters to educate and provide resources on how to keep their pets safe and prepared for any scenario.

LPPM was started by PetHub in 2014 with a goal in mind to provide strategies, content, and tools to help prevent pets from getting lost, as well as recovery techniques that will help pet parents get their furry friends back home safely.

According to the ASPCA around 6.5 million companion animals enter animal shelters every single year. In that 6.5 million, around 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. This number has decreased since 2011, but it is still an issue that PetHub has been actively fighting for 11 years. While there is no way to ensure a pet will never become lost, PetHub understands the impact a campaign like Lost Pet Prevention Month can have.

"The idea for Lost Pet Prevention Month actually came to me when I was working at a trade show in 2014," said co-founder and COO, Lorien Clemens. "Someone who works in the pet industry asked me why they would need our tag if we already microchip our animals. My answer was simple: If microchips were the panacea, the issue would have been solved decades ago. Lost pets are a complex problem and we need to be thinking of comprehensive solutions to help solve it. PetHub is passionate about this issue, and we created this month to start a conversation about lost pet prevention and preparation for finding missing pets. Our goal is to provide easy resources and techniques that owners will be able to use to help keep their furry friends prepared and safe."

Throughout July, the pet industry will come together to discuss lost pet prevention and recovery techniques so that pet parents are prepared for any situation. Each week, PetHub will be focusing on specific topics such as the Fourth of July, dogs, cats and the history of Lost Pet Prevention Month.

"We have a great lineup of partners this year," Clemens reflects. "Every year I am blown away by how many companies, industry experts and bloggers contribute to helping educate pet parents about how to prevent pets from getting lost and what to do should their pet go missing as part of this month's campaign."

In addition to the content, resources and techniques that will be provided throughout the campaign, PetHub and LPPM partners will be extending discounts and deals to help support pet parents. For example, PetHub is offering a 25% discount on ReadyKits - a bundle of PetHub's top selling identification products. Use code: LPPM25

The full list of 2021 partners include: Harper , DogTv , Dog Is Good , Dogo , Walkee Paws , Petmate , Modern Cat Magazine , Undercollar , Pet Living (Kristen Levine), Trusted House Sitters , Pet Guide (Amy Tokic), Feline Behavior Solutions (Marci Koski), The Dog Gurus (Robin Bennett), GoPetFriendly (Amy Burkert), Dogly , PupJoy , Shameless Pets , Tabby , San Diego Humane Society , Greenville County Animal Care , Wenatchee Valley Humane , Ventura County Animal Services , Miami Dade Animal Services , Contra Costa Animal Services , Denver Animal Shelter , National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA), and Code 3 Associates

To learn more visit us at www.lostpetpreventionmonth.com and follow @PetHub on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . Many additional resources and special opportunities for pet parents will be posted on PetHub and partner websites, social media accounts and media outlets.

About PetHub

PetHub, Inc., was started in 2010 by former Microsoft employee, Tom Arnold, to combat the issue of low RTO ("return to owner") rates for lost animals. Combining software with a physical ID tag allows anyone to help a lost animal get home quickly, often avoiding a trip to a vet or a shelter. 96% of PetHub recovered "pack members" are home again in under 24-hours, and before ever entering a shelter. PetHub's award-winning platform has multiple software and hardware patents pending on its ID tags and Internet services. Success stories can be found at http://PetHubFound.me . The company's tags are now in nearly 600 communities in the United States as their pet license or rabies tag, and over 700,000 pets are now members of PetHub.com .

