PetHub Brings Rabies Tags Into Digital Age

WENATCHEE, Wash., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetHub, the industry leader in pet identification technology since 2010, has announced the launch of a digital rabies "smart tag" program. The company's newest offering in cloud-based pet protection will be unveiled at the annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) – the world's leading veterinary conference – beginning June 6 in Orlando, Fla.

The PetHub rabies tag, which will be utilized by veterinarians as a value-added service to pet owners, includes an individual, free online pet profile registered with PetHub. Each tag is customizable and features a QR code and/or NFC RFID chip that makes it easy for anyone to scan with a smartphone and identify a lost pet with its home address and owner contact information. The service offers 24/7 access to PetHub's Found Pet Call Center and other benefits that are free to pet parents and veterinarians.

More than 70% of lost pets are wearing a rabies tag, but traditional stamped metal tags have not changed in decades and offer little useful information to return pets home safely. Vets are looking to replace outdated rabies tags with tags that provide real value. PetHub's customizable, database-supported rabies tags provide protection and support at a substantial cost savings compared to traditional tags. Additionally, to make veterinarians' jobs easier, lost pet calls are answered by PetHub's expert staff so that vets are able to focus on helping patients.

PetHub revolutionized pet ID tags when it introduced its pet license smart tag featuring similar technology. There are currently 3.5 million PetHub digital IDs in circulation, with 700 to 1,000 new pets joining the site daily.

"We are proud to revolutionize rabies tags the same way we have with pet license tags," said Tom Arnold, PetHub founder and CEO. "Over 95% of lost pets found through their PetHub tag and online profile are returned home within 24 hours. Our new rabies tag program offers significant value to both veterinarians and pet parents, and we look forward to providing another powerful lost pet recovery tool that not only saves vets time and money, but saves lives."

Available in multiple shapes, the PetHub tags can accommodate a variety of type and logos, in addition to basic vaccination information. The tags are competitively priced, with volume discounts and bonus offers available to vets. PetHub's award-winning, simple-to-use online platform will substantially enhance the value of existing rabies tag programs.

Demos of the PetHub rabies tag program will be available at VMX in Orlando, June 6-9. PetHub will be located at Booth #2410 in the VMX Expo Hall. Information is also available online at PetHub.Solutions/Rabies-Tag-Programs.

About PetHub

PetHub was the first company to launch a QR code ID tag in October 2010. Over 700,000 pet parents have trusted PetHub for the last 11 years to get their pets home fast. Over 96% of PetHub recovered pets are home within 24 hours. PetHub is helping licensors and shelters move into the 21st century with a technology-driven solution that not only protects pets better and recovers lost pets more quickly, but also saves money by reducing the costs of sheltering animals. With PetHub digital ID tags, licensing compliance is up as much as 15%, and shelters, most of which are non-profit, report cost savings as high as $40,000 per year. PetHub was founded in 2010 by former Microsoft employee, technical author, repeat entrepreneur and pet parent Tom Arnold. For more information on PetHub, visit PetHub.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Lauren French

[email protected]

919.675.3329

SOURCE PetHub