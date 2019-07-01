PetHub's Sixth Annual "National Lost Pet Prevention Month" Launches Today

WENATCHEE, Wash. and SEATTLE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetHub, Inc. -- the leader in modern pet identification -- is commemorating July's National Lost Pet Prevention Month. Established in 2014 by PetHub, the annual event is designed to give pet parents focused, in-depth resources, tools and strategies for preventing a lost pet, as well as advice for getting them home quickly if they do go AWOL (Absent WithOut a Leash).

According to the National Council on Pet Population and American Humane, a family pet is lost every two seconds in North America. The organizations also report that more than 10 million pets are lost each year and one out of three pets will be lost during its lifetime. Such daunting statistics spurred PetHub to create National Lost Pet Prevention Month in order to start a national conversation and educational campaign to increase awareness of lost, stolen and missing pets.

"Our passion is building solutions to keep our pets safe, happy and at home. When we started Lost Pet Prevention Month six years ago, we had no idea how widespread the conversation would become," said PetHub's Founder, Tom Arnold. "Every year, we aim to take the discussion deeper, so more lives can be saved. Designating July as National Lost Pet Prevention Month underscores PetHub's dedication to our mission."

"Because pets are outside more and travel plans are in full swing, the potential for pets to go missing spikes in July and August," said Lorien Clemens, Vice President at PetHub. "We want to raise awareness of this issue in a way that benefits and educates pet parents, while making it easy to spread the word to friends and family."

One example of the scope and commitment to the campaign is PetHub's promotion with DOGTV, a company focused on making dogs feel happier and more relaxed by entertaining them with television programming specifically developed for a canine audience. As part of Lost Pet Prevention month, DOGTV will donate $5 to a national animal welfare organization when pet parents sign-up for a 30-day trial.

"A relaxed, entertained dog at home when you are away helps minimized unwanted behavior," noted Clemens. "Helping DOGTV spread their message is a perfect example of how we want to help educate our fellow pet owners this month."

Many additional resources and special opportunities for pet parents can be found at www.PetHub.com/LostPetPrevention.

