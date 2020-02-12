Petite Retreats Opens First Tiny House Village in the Florida Keys

The five tiny houses, aptly named Kai, Pearl, Lucy, Isla, and Hemingway, are each under 350 square feet in size. The colorful tiny house village resides on the shore of the 75-acre island of Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina , with stunning Gulf views and gorgeous sunsets, this tiny village is the ultimate relaxation destination.

"Petite Retreats is always looking for ways to accommodate the interest of today's travelers, who are looking for unique vacation experiences that are a departure from a typical hotel stay," said Petite Retreats' spokeswoman Pat Zamora. "Sunshine Key Tiny House Village is the latest in a series of unique accommodations across the country launched by Petite Retreats over the past three years," Zamora added.

In addition to its tiny house offerings, Petite Retreats features unique vacation rentals including yurts, cabins, and cottages across more than 180 RV resorts and campgrounds nationwide. Four additional tiny house villages have been opened by Petite Retreats in the last three years, including Mt. Hood Tiny House Village outside Portland, OR (welcoming two additional new tiny houses in early 2020), Leavenworth Tiny House Village east of Seattle, Tuxbury Tiny House Village just north of Boston, and the Verde Valley tiny houses near Sedona, AZ.

About Petite Retreats

Petite Retreats offers a collection of unique vacation accommodations across the U.S. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Petite Retreats and its affiliates offer vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. Petite Retreats' unique accommodations consist of tiny houses, cabins, yurts, tents and teepees. Visit www.PetiteRetreats.com for more information.

SOURCE Petite Retreats