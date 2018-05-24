"We are very pleased with the turnout. It was great to hear the positive feedback on these types of unique vacation rentals offered by Petite Retreats from the attendees," said Petite Retreats' spokeswoman Pat Zamora. The Tuxbury Tiny House Village is the latest in a series of unique accommodations Petite Retreats has launched across the country over the past two years. "Petite Retreats has proven to serve the interest of today's travelers who are looking for a truly unique vacation experience that a typical hotel stay can't deliver," Zamora added.

Visitors were treated to free wood-fired pizza, gifted with individual s'mores kits and had the opportunity to register to win a free one-week stay in a tiny house of their choice. Visitors from all over the Northeast made the trip to see tiny houses Emerson, Henry, Clara, Riley, and Murphy in person.

Petite Retreats offers Tiny Houses among its variety of unique vacation rentals, including yurts, cabins, cottages, tents and teepees, across more than 180 RV resorts and campgrounds nationwide. Three additional Tiny House Villages have been opened by Petite Retreats over the last two years, including Mt. Hood Tiny House Village outside Portland, OR, Leavenworth Tiny House Village outside of Seattle, and the Verde Valley tiny houses near Sedona, AZ.

About Petite Retreats

Petite Retreats is a collection of unique accommodations across the U.S., offering one-of-a-kind vacations to guests. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Petite Retreats and its affiliates offer vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. Petite Retreats' unique accommodations consist of tiny houses, cabins, yurts, tents and teepees. Visit www.PetiteRetreats.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petite-retreats-tuxbury-tiny-house-village-opens-to-big-crowd-300654420.html

SOURCE Petite Retreats

Related Links

http://www.PetiteRetreats.com

