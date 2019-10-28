Petition to Officially Designate Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today All Clear Foundation, a nonpartisan, 501(c)3 non-profit supporting First Responders, launched an online petition to support the creation of a National First Responders Day to honor the millions of career and volunteer firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians and dispatch personnel across the country. The organization's goal is to garner one million signatures.

"First Responders put their lives at risk every day on our behalf, yet efforts to designate a national day in honor of their contributions has not been codified at the federal level," said Janell Farr, president of All Clear Foundation.

Since 9/11, many states have designated a First Responders Day but attempts by several different individuals and organizations to establish a national day celebrating all First Responders have not materialized. After the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, Andrew Collier, the brother of the gunned down MIT police officer Sean Collier, reignited a movement to honor our nation's First Responders. Collier's effort drew greater awareness, even prompting lawmakers in D.C. to take notice. Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), James Lankford (R-OK), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), and Representatives Mark Meadows (R-NC), Mike Capuano (D-MA), Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3), Joe Courtney (D-CT-2), and the late Elijah Cummings (D-MD), have all called for a national day of recognition as sitting, elected officials.

"Our petition will further the progress of its predecessors by calling on all Americans to declare their support for making a national First Responders Day a reality," said Farr. "This effort has been years in the making; it's time for an official federal resolution."

"First Responders show up for others during their most stressful times or sometimes even on that person's worst day of their life," said Denver Fire Chief Eric Tade, who also serves as an executive board member of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association. "Celebrating the contributions of First Responders through a national day of remembrance is overdue. Almost everyone has a story how they were helped by a First Responder or how a First Responder helped one of their friends or family members."

"First Responders are the last to seek recognition for their work and service to the community. Without hesitation, they respond to emergencies as we are running away from them and bring order to any chaotic situation. Media attention and news headlines only provide a glimpse into the role of First Responders, but it's what they do every day that truly makes them deserve our recognition," said Rebecca Lynn of Proud Police Wife.

The petition will be supported by a national social media campaign. First Responders, their families and supporters, are encouraged to sign the petition and spread the word. Social media posts ready for sharing and custom frames are available at www.facebook.com/allclearfdn and www.instagram.com/allclearfdn.

All Clear Foundation

All Clear Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 supporting First Responders by creating, convening, amplifying and funding innovative programs to improve their life expectancy and wellbeing – as well as the wellbeing of their families. The foundation has built a growing list of more than 500 First Responder resources and recently launched ResponderRel8, a peer-to-peer chat app that enables First Responders to connect, celebrate and commiserate with peers anonymously.

Contact:

Monica McCafferty

303.903.3394

team@allclearfoundation.org

SOURCE All Clear Foundation

Related Links

https://allclearfoundation.org

