Petland Announces Support of Canine Care Certified™ program

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 53 years Petland has been dedicated to introducing the human-animal bond experience which, for many families, is made possible by trusted pet breeders. In recognition of our obligation to do even more to support responsible pet breeding, we are proud to announce our support of the Canine Care Certified™ program, administered by Purdue University.

"Americans want the right to choose where they select their pet, and at Petland, we are committed to providing these families with pets raised by responsible breeders," said Joe Watson, CEO of Petland Inc. "Every year Petland hosts breeder visits, sponsors educational symposiums and attends breeder conferences to support continued education efforts. We believe the Canine Care Certified™ program is the next logical step and are committed to helping grow the number of Canine Care Certified™ breeders. Our goal is to eventually have all breeders supplying puppies to Petland stores fully compliant with and certified by the program."

After multiple years of evaluating the welfare of breeding dogs, Dr. Candace Croney, director of Purdue University's Center for Animal Welfare Science, and her team developed comprehensive canine welfare standards that are outcome-based and focused on achieving healthy dogs whose behavioral needs have been prioritized to set them up for success in homes. The program establishes rigorous standards of care to be followed by professional dog breeders and is combined with regular, third-party, independent audits of breeder operations.

The Canine Care Certified™ program was created in 2013. The standards go far above and beyond existing canine care standards. This nationwide, voluntary program not only addresses the health and overall welfare of dogs in the care of breeders in the United States, it is the only program that also strongly emphasizes their behavioral well-being. The program's standards were developed, peer-reviewed, and are updated in collaboration with renowned scientists and veterinarians with diverse expertise in canine health and welfare sciences, as well as ethics.

Breeders seeking to be certified must commit to meet or exceed the rigorous, expert-reviewed Five Pillars of Care for Physical Health, Behavioral Health, Environment, Breeding Life and Retirement, and Caretaker Expectation. They must also agree to the independent audit to confirm compliance with all of the standards.

For more information on Canine Care Certification, visit https://vet.purdue.edu/ccc/ .

Petland, Inc. is a specialty pet retail franchise operation with 246 locations, 150 of which are international. Stores are located in Canada, Brazil, China, El Salvador, Mexico, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. For more than 50 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right customer and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

Petland Charities is a 501c3 organization, that partners with the communities Petland corporate stores call home to raise funds for local shelters, K9 units, service dogs and dogs for veterans.

