Petland Charities Donates $21,000 to Local Shelters and Rescues; $300,000 to Help Fund New Shelter

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland Charities is grateful to be able to provide much-needed funds to the Ross County (OH) Humane Society's Capital Campaign with a total donation of $300,000 to build a new shelter. Petland Charities' year-end giving also included $21,000 in donations to 21 local shelters and rescues across the country.

Petland staffers at the Petland store in Richmond, Indiana present a donation to HELP the animals. Petland Heath (OH) employees present a donation to the Licking County Dog Shelter in Ohio.

Ross County Humane Society's (RCHS) current shelter building was constructed in the late 1990s and had reached the end of its lifespan. A new 7,000 square foot facility with air quality, noise reduction, and enhanced disease control measures will provide a significant improvement to service the more than 1,400 animals that go through their doors each year. The new facility is scheduled to break ground this year.

Since its founding, Petland has worked to be a good charitable partner in the communities they serve. In 2019, Petland committed to feed every animal at the RCHS shelter, and to date has donated over $70,000 of food. Petland's commitment does not end there. Every adopted pet's new family receives a $50 Petland gift card and a bag of premium food. Petland has redeemed nearly $200,000 in these gift cards since 2017.

Petland Vice President Steve Huggins, a RCHS board member, was tapped to chair the shelter's capital campaign. Petland's founder, Ed Kunzelman, has also worked with community leaders to garner support. Petland pledged $250,000 and Mr. Kunzelman personally pledged $50,000 to help kick off the campaign.

"Petland's partnership with the Ross County Humane Society is a collaborative model between businesses and non-profits to end pet homelessness, said Joe Watson, Petland President and CEO.

Additionally, Petland Charities continued its end of year giving to area shelters by providing $21,000 to 21 area local shelters across the nation.

"The local shelters work tirelessly to protect and care for abandoned pets in our local communities. We are grateful to provide some assistance to these organizations that have limited resources and are doing great work in the areas they serve," said Petland Charities Executive Director Ed Sayres.

The 501c3 organization also sent a pallet of dog crates to the Tampa Bay SPCA to hold and care for pets displaced by Hurricane Ian.

Petland Charities is a 501c3 organization that partners with local communities to raise funds for local shelters, K9 units, service dogs and dogs for veterans. Petland Charities also supports research and programs to improve animal welfare, including Canine Care Certified, a nationwide program that develops standards to address the health and overall welfare of dogs in the care of breeders in the United States.

