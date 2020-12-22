Petland Charities Donates $25,000 to Local Shelters and Rescues

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland Charities is excited to provide much-needed funds to local shelters and rescues this holiday season.

Petland is presenting 25 locally-operated shelters and rescues in four states with $1,000 checks this week.

"2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for local shelters and we are so grateful for the opportunity to provide some relief to these organizations that are doing great work in the areas they serve," said Petland Charities Executive Director Steve Huggins.

"We're incredibly grateful for the donation and for the assistance Petland has provided our shelter by providing the Heartland Naturals dog food for our dogs this year," said Jenn Thomas, Executive Director of the Ross County Humane Society. "It has taken an enormous strain off our budget, allowing us to focus our funds on the care of our dogs."

This year has not only been a struggle for shelters, but it has also been a challenge for many families to afford food for their pets. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Petland stores have donated more than $50,000 in dog and cat food to food pantries around the country.

Petland Charities is a 501c3 that provides support to local shelters. In January of 2019, Petland Charities began a feeding program for the Ross County Humane Society and to date, has donated more than $35,000 in dog food. In addition to the food donation contract, for every dog adopted at Ross County Humane Society Petland Charities provides a free bag of Heartland Naturals food in addition to a $50 gift card to help the adopter purchase necessary supplies for their newly adopted furry friend. This year, Petland Charities also began the giftcard program with Licking County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Since March of 2016, Petland has redeemed more than $117,000 in gift cards from RCHS adopters.

Petland Charities is a 501c3 organization, that partners with the communities Petland corporate stores call home to raise funds for local shelters, K9 units, service dogs and dogs for veterans.

