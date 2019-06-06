Petland Continues International Expansion

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chillicothe-based Petland Inc. is excited to announce that the first Petland has opened in Saudi Arabia. In 2016, Petland announced the expansion into the Middle East North Africa region with the signing of a Master Franchise Agreement.

Petland has 135 locations in international markets, including stores in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, China, El Salvador and South Africa. Last year, Entrepreneur magazine ranked Petland #20 in the top global franchisees.

Petland's newest international location in Jeddah,Saudi Arabia The love of pets is universal. This young Saudi Arabian lady is enjoying the human animal bond with some new arrivals.

The master franchise agreement for Saudi Arabia includes rights to develop stores in United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The store, located in Jeddah, opened May 26 and features a complete line of great pets and pet supplies. Petland offers many unique items for the welfare of animals that have never before been available in the Middle East.

"Finding the right partner takes time. We spent more than two years working with a family to determine the Petland Master Franchise was the right fit for a partnership and we have spent the past months developing a strong relationship with them planning and building their first store," Petland Vice President of Business Development and International Relations Steve Huggins said

"We are excited to bring the unique Petland experience to the Jeddah community," Petland President and CEO Joe Watson said. "Petland stores in Middle East will make a beneficial impact on pet retail and will provide a unique and personal pet shopping experience for families looking for a new pet or buying supplies for their current pets."

Various members of the Petland team have made several visits to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where they assisted with the planning, merchandising, sourcing and training for the Petland pilot store.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and El Salvador. For more than 48 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right person and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

