Petland Expands K9 Support in 2019

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland and Petland Charities are proud and honored to announce their support of more than 200 service dogs across the country, up more than 48% from 2018. Petland is grateful for the work these dogs do every day to help communities, children, veterans and those with special needs.

Petland Heath (OH) General Manager Hope Mills stands with several Central and West Central Ohio area police K9 officers supported by Petland.

Petland's national Community Service outreach includes offering support to local police, sheriff and fire departments as well as support for service dogs for children and military veterans. The assistance for protective K9 units is most often a feeding program, supplies or fundraising for specific items, such as bite-suits or training gear. Support for veteran service dogs often goes towards the costs associated with raising, training and on-going care.

"For most of us, dogs play such an important role in our lives, as our pet and companion. But for some, the dogs also serve as a trustworthy partner and a vital role in protecting the safety of our communities. These K9 units have a tremendous impact and witnessing the unique bond between the partner and his canine officer is something special." said Elizabeth Kunzelman, Director of Public Affairs, "Providing support for these units across the county is just a small way to show our respect and appreciation."

Last year, Petland became a supporter of the launch of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Law Enforcement Program K-9 units.

Petland stores support 96 K9 units across the state of Ohio. Petland in Heath recently held a K9 appreciation event, raising nearly $5,000 for local K9 units.

Additionally, Petland supports service and therapy dogs for children and veterans through various programs and outreach. Petland and Petland franchisees sponsor service dogs for Heartland Canines for Veterans, a 501c3 organization that provides companion, service and therapy dogs for disabled veterans. The average cost to raise and train each service dog is $7,200. Petland, Inc. has committed to supporting the cost of one dog per year for five years. This is in additional to the funds provided by individually-owned and operated stores. Additionally, Petland stores across the country were able to raise $25,000 this past May so more veterans could get placed with a service dog.

Petland has worked with Heartland Canines for Veterans since 2016. "The impact a therapy dog can make in the life of a veteran can literally be the difference between life and death. It is a life-changing relationship and we are honored to be able to support our veterans," said Kunzelman.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia. For more than 50 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right person and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

Contact: Elizabeth Kunzelman

Petland, Inc.

740-775-2464

232000@email4pr.com

SOURCE Petland

Related Links

http://www.petland.com

