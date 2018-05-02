Petland Hires Corporate Veterinarian

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland is pleased to announce renowned veterinarian Dr. Thomas Edling, DVM, MSpVM, MPH has been hired as Petland's consulting veterinarian. Dr. Edling has significant experience in animal health in both private practice and in a retail environment.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Edling join our Petland team. Dr. Edling brings a high level of expertise to Petland which will enable Petland to continue to evolve our industry leading animal health protocols," states Joe Watson, Petland President & CEO. "Petland cares about the health of our pets before they arrive at our stores, while they are in our care and after they go home. We are excited to have the leadership of Dr. Edling in assisting Petland to exceed the needs of our pets and our customers."

Dr. Edling received his BS in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1981 and his degree in Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from Colorado State University. He previously served as Vice President of Veterinary Medicine for Petco and was on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital. In addition, Dr. Edling completed the American Board of Veterinary Practitioner's residency program for Companion and Wild Avian Medicine and Surgery, at North Carolina State University, where he also received his Master in Specialized Veterinary Medicine (MSpVM) in 2001. In 2011, Dr. Edling completed the Master of Public Health (MPH) program at Johns Hopkins University.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to work for this family-owned company with a pronounced commitment to animal welfare. I look forward to continuing my life's passion of improving the health and welfare of animals in the pet industry and building upon Petland's 51 years of raising standards of care," said Dr. Edling.

As a veterinarian, Dr. Edling works closely with the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians (NASPHV).

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and El Salvador. For more than 49 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right person and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

