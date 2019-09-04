Petland Hosts 7th Annual Dog Breeder Symposium

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland Inc., the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Ohio Forum for Companion Animals (OFCA), the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the American Kennel Club (AKC) recently hosted the seventh annual Dog Breeder Symposium in Walnut Creek, Ohio. More than 250 professional and hobby breeders from three states were in attendance.

AKC Senior Field Representative Stacy Mason addresses more than 250 attendees at the 7th annual Breeder Symposium.

"Petland is proud to support such a unique annual event. The collaboration between federal and state agencies, breeders, veterinarians and the pet industry is a testament to the priority all of us have in continuing to implement processes to improve the life and welfare of pets," said Petland President and CEO Joe Watson.

The Symposium series is unique in that the five groups work together to produce an annual breeder education event geared towards sharing best practices and the continued improvement of dog-breeding standards.

"This meeting is so impactful to everyone involved," said Petland's Vice President of Animal Welfare Brian Winslow. "Each group brings a unique set of skills and expertise to the meeting and it's an extraordinary networking opportunity that supports and encourages responsible breeding."

This year's symposium was held August 28 with the following key areas of focus:

– Remaining compliant with some of the nation's highest standards of care in regulated and unregulated kennels.

– Providing an environment of positive enrichment and socialization.

– Developing rehoming programs for retired sires and dams.

Speakers included representatives from Petland, AKC, USDA, ODA, OFCA as well as veterinarians. Breeders also participated in panel discussions about best practices. Previous symposiums have addressed the importance of socialization programs for breeding parents and their offspring, training, improved kennel design and genetic testing.

