Petland, Inc. Awarded BBB's Highest Honor for Ethics

News provided by

Petland Inc

30 Oct, 2023, 08:37 ET

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland, Inc. has been awarded the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Ohio's 2023 Torch Award for Ethics. Headquartered in Chillicothe, OH, Petland is a member of BBB's Central Ohio chapter. Petland has been publicly recognized for "having practices in place to elevate its commitment to ethical business." Petland, Inc. was among 27 finalists representing the central Ohio market in consideration for the award.

Continue Reading
Petland President & CEO Joe Watson (R) accepts the company's 2023 BBB of Central Ohio Torch Award for Ethics from BBB of Central Ohio's CEO Judy Dollison.
Petland President & CEO Joe Watson (R) accepts the company's 2023 BBB of Central Ohio Torch Award for Ethics from BBB of Central Ohio's CEO Judy Dollison.

"For 57 years, Petland has been living its mission to match the right pet with the right person and to meet the needs of both," said Petland President and CEO Joe Watson. "To be selected by the judges and BBB as a recipient of the BBB of Central Ohio's 2023 Torch Award for Ethics is a testament to the care, compassion and dedication of Petland staff, and their commitment to enhancing the human-animal bond here in south central Ohio and around the globe."

Founded in Chillicothe, Ohio in 1967, today, Petland is a global organization with nearly 300 operations in eight countries (U.S., Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia) and 24 U.S. states. However, community connections are at the heart of Petland's culture to support the health and wellbeing of pets, and their value to humans in their lives.

"Petland stores are community focused," Watson added. "Our teams have developed relationships with local shelters and humane societies, regularly providing food and other needed supplies. Petland employees volunteer in their communities to meet the needs of homeless pets; deliver pet therapy to those living in extended care facilities and to children in classrooms around the world. Through Petland Charities, we are working to build a healthier and happier world for pets by ending inhumane puppy breeding, ending the risk of pet homelessness in our communities, and creating special connections."

BBB Central Ohio President and CEO Judy Dollison spoke of Petland and three fellow winners as being "Outstanding representatives of the vision BBB is demonstrating in the areas of integrity and ethics in our community." BBB established the Torch Awards for Ethics to publicly recognize local companies with practices in place that elevate their commitment to ethical business.

To learn more about Petland Charities, visit www.petlandcares.com.

Petland media contact: Maria Smith, [email protected], (740) 775-2464

SOURCE Petland Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.