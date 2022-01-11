Petland, Inc. Creates Legislative & Public Affairs Department; Appoints Kunzelman as Vice President

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland, Inc., today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Kunzelman to Vice President of Legislative and Public Affairs.

"I am proud to announce that Petland, an Ohio-based company connecting pets and families for over 50 years, formed a Legislative and Public Affairs department. This newly created Department will solely focus on promoting the truth about the Petland brand and our commitment to animal welfare to legislative, regulatory and governmental audiences," said Joe Watson, President and CEO. "I am pleased to announce that Elizabeth Kunzelman has been named Petland's Vice President of Legislative and Public Affairs."

In her new role, Kunzelman will lead marketing, legislative affairs, national brand management, and tactical communications. During her 14 years at Petland, Kunzelman served in various public relations and communications roles within the company. She championed legislation to ensure the highest animal welfare standards and protected Americans' rights to own pets . Prior to her recent appointment, Kunzelman was Director of Public Affairs for Petland and currently serves on the board of directors for the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) board in Washington, D.C., as a board member on the Chillicothe-Ross Chamber of Commerce, and Downtown Chillicothe.

Kunzelman' s father, Ed Kunzelman, founded Petland in 1967 with the belief that local pet stores provided a gateway into the companion animal world. Veterinarians, professional breeders, zoo keepers, and other animal professionals found their love for the animal world by first spending time in their local pet store.

"There are well-funded extremists out there who do not believe animals and people belong together. We do not see it that way. My father believes pets make life better for both animals and their human families. I'm honored to champion that cause with him," said Kunzelman. Kunzelman resides in Petland's hometown of 54 years, Chillicothe, Ohio, with her husband and she has a degree in journalism from Ohio University.

Petland, Inc. is a specialty pet retail franchise operation with 246 locations, 150 of which are international. Stores are located in Canada, Brazil, China, El Salvador, Mexico, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. For more than 50 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right customer and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com .

