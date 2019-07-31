Petland, Inc. Presents Impact Award to Chicago Franchisee

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland recently honored Chicago-area franchisees Carl and Carol Swanson with the 2019 Petland Impact Award. The award was presented at the annual Petland Awards Banquet and Trade Show held in Washington, DC.

The Impact Award goes to a store, a franchisee or team member who has gone above and beyond to impact a customer, a team member, their community, or their business in an exceptional manner.

Chicago-area Franchisees Carl and Carol Swanson accept the 2019 Petland Impact Award at Petland's annual Trade Show.

It has been given to people for their impact in their community, for their leadership and for their advocacy.

"The Impact Award is given to those who have stepped out of their four walls and out of their comfort zone to impact change. Carl Swanson has done just that with his tenacity, diligence and commitment to happy and healthy pets," said Director of Public Affairs Elizabeth Kunzelman.

"Carol and I absolutely love helping others complete their families. We take great pride in our staff, our partnerships in the industry, and our phenomenal breeders that make this possible," said Mr. Swanson upon receiving the award.

Carl and Carol Swanson began their career with Petland in 2015 with the purchase of the Naperville, IL Petland location. They now own additional locations in Chicago Ridge and Rockford, IL.

