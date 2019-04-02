Petland Named Retailer of the Year

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Pet Products announced Petland, Inc. as their Companion Animal Retailer of the Year at the 2019 Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida. Marshall Pet Products provide nutrition supplements, treats, toys and solutions for ferrets, cats, dogs, horses, birds and small animals.

Marshall Pet Products' Paul Juszczak and Cristina Roth present the Retailer of the Year Award to Petland's Cassie Mash and President Joe Watson.

"This award represents the outstanding care for not just our ferrets but for all the animals that Petland carries. The award is also for the total line coverage of our diet which is produced for the health of our ferrets sold at Petland," said Paul Juszczak, Marshall's Director of Sales and Marketing. "Once again we salute the Petland program for all they do for the fur-babies of the world."

Petland has worked with the Marshall Pet Products for many years and is proud of the growth of the partnership.

"We are honored to be named Companion Animal Retailer of the Year by Marshall Pet. Marshall continues to raise the bar in providing outstanding products and solutions for our customers to help make their pet's life better, which is essential to our mission," said Joe Watson, President and CEO.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and El Salvador. For more than 50 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right person and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

