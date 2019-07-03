Petland Novi's Fifth Annual Fundraiser for Matthew's Wish Raises More Than $3,500

NOVI, Mich., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Petland Novi supported Matthew's Wish, a 501c3 organization named after a young boy who passed away in 2015. Petland's $3,581 donation this year brings their total fundraising effort to almost $15,000 since 2014.

The team at Petland Novi met Matthew in April, 2014. The 10-year-old boy was battling Mitchondrial Disease and Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH, a life-threatening disorder of the immune system).

Matthew with 'Jewels', his Yorkie. Matthew's dog Jewels with a picture of Matthew.

Matthew named his Yorkie puppy 'Jewels' and his last wish was to find a cure for his illnesses. Matthew's Wish, a non-profit 501c3 foundation, raises money for the research of and treatment for Mitchondrial Disease and HLH. Mathew's Wish also donates toys to children's hospitals and families with medically ill children and teens and assists families with financial difficulties.

Matthew passed on April, 20, 2015 but his Yorkie puppy, Jewels, is still bringing comfort and joy to his family.

Every April since meeting Matthew, Petland Novi has donated the proceeds of a Yorkie puppy to Matthew's Wish.

"Petland has NEVER forgotten about Matthew!" said Erica Dugas, Matthew's mom. "Every year April since Matthew's passing, Petland has sold a Yorkie and donated all the money to Matthew's Wish. This store is a miracle and these employees are truly a miracle. I wish everyone could see how truly amazing this group of people are. They have and will forever touch my heart."

Petland Novi's owner, Randy Horowitz, makes community support a priority, "We are thankful we are able to give back and help change lives. We are grateful and honored for the opportunity to help children with terminal or severe illnesses. Through Matthew's Wish and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Petland Novi has helped create some smiles."

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia. For more than 50 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right person and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

Matthew's Wish

Matthew's Wish was established in 2015, a registered 501c3. Matthew planned to be a medical researcher to find a cure for the very disease that was robbing him of not only his youth, but his life. Matthew asked his mom to promise to never stop looking for a cure. Matthew's Wish raises money for research, treatment, and eventually one day soon, a cure. Matthew's Wish also donates toys to different children's hospitals as well as individual families with medically ill children and teens. Matthew's Wish helps families with financial difficulties too. For more information or to donate to Matthew's Wish, visit https://bit.ly/2WFbAGU.

CONTACT:

Hannah Mullin

Communications & Community Service Specialist

Petland, Inc.

740-775-2464

SOURCE Petland

Related Links

http://www.petland.com

