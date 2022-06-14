Petland Oklahoma City and Petland Tulsa Partner With Local Rescue

TULSA, Okla. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland Oklahoma City and Petland Tulsa are excited to announce their new partnership with Oklahoma rescue, Boondogs Rescue, to support local adoptions.

Petland locations will be offering adoptable puppies from Boondogs Rescue as of June, 2022. The families will also receive a FREE SPAY OR NEUTER procedure at an approved veterinarian location. The puppies will be featured on the store websites. Each rescue puppy will also receive a free vet exam, be microchipped and enrolled in a leading lost and found recovery database, and will receive a free lifetime training program.

Additionally, the Petland locations will make a financial donation to Boondogs Rescue for each dog adopted.

"Rescues work tirelessly to protect and care for abandoned pets in our local communities. We are grateful to aid Boondogs Rescue knowing they have limited resources and are doing great work in the areas they serve," said Carl Swanson, owner of both Petland locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The relationship with Boondogs Rescue began during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when Oklahoma Petland stores donated truckloads of dog food to Boondogs Rescue. Both organizations are grateful for the opportunity to further develop the relationship.

Janet Donnelly, Director of Boondogs Rescue said, "Petland has really stepped up and we are excited to see their willingness to make room for our dogs and find them homes with customers. This is wonderful and we are so happy to be a part of this with Petland."

Boondogs Rescue is a state licensed rescue in Oklahoma.

Petland is a for-profit business selling puppies, kittens, small animals, birds, reptiles, fish, and all supplies to care for pets. Petland also supports research and programs to improve animal welfare, including Canine Care Certified, a nationwide program that develops standards to address the health and overall welfare of dogs in the care of breeders in the United States.

