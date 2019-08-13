Petland on Top-Ranked International Franchise List

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland is honored to once again be ranked among top-ranked franchises around the world.

Entrepreneur released their rankings of the top Global Franchisees, rating Petland #24, staying in the top 25 for two years in a row.

Petland opens location in Middle East in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in May. Petland Canada opens its newest location in Harvest Pointe in Edmonton.

Earlier this year, Petland ranked 168 overall in the Entrepreneur Magazine's 39th Annual Franchise 500, a ranking of North American franchises.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top franchise across the globe and ranked with the likes of McDonalds, RE/MAX, KFC and Subway," said Petland, Inc. President and CEO Joe Watson. "The love for pets is universal and we have found that our proprietary operating model is embraced internationally. The human-animal bond can be found anywhere in the world and Petland's mission is to support and promote the unique relationships between families and their pets."

International growth at Petland has been at a record high. Petland opened its first location in the Middle East in May. The store, located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia features a complete line of great pets and pet supplies and many other unique items for the welfare of animals that have never before been available in the Middle East. The master franchise agreement for Saudi Arabia includes rights to develop stores in United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Petland has also opened new stores in the United States, South Africa, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil over the last year, raising the total number of international stores to 132.

Petland, Inc.'s Vice President of Business Development Steve Huggins stated "Our international master franchise partners understand and implement the Petland systems at a high level. We receive a great number of inquiries about international opportunities and are looking forward to continuing our global expansion."

In conducting its rating of franchises around the world, Entrepreneur considers numerous factors including the company's Franchise 500 ranking which determines a score based on such things as financial strength, stability, growth rate and size of the franchise system. The Franchise 500 ranking is then compared with international size and growth of the franchise to determine the global rank.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia.

For more than 50 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right customer and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond.

Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

Contact:

Elizabeth Kunzelman

Director of Public Affairs

Petland, Inc.

740-775-2464

SOURCE Petland