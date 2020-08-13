Petland on Top-Ranked International Franchise List

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland is honored to once again be ranked among top-ranked franchises around the world.

Entrepreneur released their rankings of the top Global Franchises, rating Petland #14, staying in the top 25 for three consecutive years and climbing 10 places over last year.

Earlier this year, Petland ranked 118 overall in the Entrepreneur Magazine's 39th Annual Franchise 500, climbing 50 spots in a ranking of North American franchises.

"The love for pets and the joy of the human-animal bond is celebrated around the world. In our global endeavors, we have found that our unique proprietary operating model is welcomed and embraced. We are honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top franchise across the globe and ranked with the likes of McDonalds, RE/MAX, KFC and ACE Hardware," said Petland, Inc. President and CEO Joe Watson.

International growth at Petland has been at a record high. Petland opened its first location in the Middle East in May of 2019. The store, located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia features a complete line of great pets and pet supplies and many other unique items for the welfare of animals that have never before been available in the Middle East. The master franchise agreement for Saudi Arabia includes rights to develop stores in United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait and Bahrain. The master franchisees are currently planning another location in Jeddah and also in Riyadh.

Petland Brazil continues to focus their accelerated growth on opening new locations while also working a conversion model that includes independent pet store operators joining the Petland franchise. Locations in Brazil feature pets, pet supplies and grooming and bathing services.

Petland has also opened new stores in South Africa, Mexico, and Canada over the last year, raising the total number of international stores to 144.

Petland, Inc.'s Vice President of Business Development Steve Huggins stated "Petland Pet Counselors around the world provide an educational experience that teaches guests about pets and pet care. We continue to look for new master franchise partners to join the Petland family as we work to expand into additional countries."

In conducting its rating of franchises around the world, Entrepreneur considers numerous factors including the company's Franchise 500 ranking which determines a score based on such things as financial strength, stability, growth rate and size of the franchise system. The Franchise 500 ranking is then compared with international size and growth of the franchise to determine the global rank.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia.

For more than 53 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right customer and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond.

Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

