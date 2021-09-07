Petland on Top-Ranked International Franchise List

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland is honored to once again be ranked among top-ranked franchises around the world.

Entrepreneur released their rankings of the top Global Franchises, rating Petland #50, staying in the top 50 for four consecutive years.

Opening day at Petland Salvador in Brazil. Petland Polo Park in St. James, Winnipeg, Canada

Petland has 139 international Petland locations with master franchise agreements in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, China, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia.

"The love for pets and the joy of the human-animal bond is universal and cherished around the world. We have found that our proprietary operating model focusing on pets is welcomed and embraced in every country we visit. We are honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top franchise across the globe and ranked with the likes of McDonalds, Century 21 Real Estate, Hampton Inn by Hilton and ACE Hardware," said Petland, Inc. President and CEO Joe Watson.

International expansion in 2020 was challenging during COVID-19 pandemic but some areas saw record growth. Petland opened its first location in the Middle East in May of 2019 and the master franchisees are currently developing their second location.

Petland Canada celebrated 45 years this year and opened two locations, one in Polo Park in Winnipeg and one in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Petland in South Africa celebrated 20 years in 2021 and signed an additional 10-year agreement. They have plans to develop and open three new locations to bring their total to six.

Petland Brazil continues to focus their accelerated growth on opening new locations while also working a conversion model that includes independent pet store operators joining the Petland franchise. Between 2020 and 2021 they had 20 agreements signed for new locations. They currently have 82 locations.

Petland, Inc.'s Vice President of Business Development Steve Huggins stated "Petland Pet Counselors around the world provide an educational experience that teaches guests about pets and pet care. The COVID-19 pandemic had a bigger impact on our international stores with much tighter restrictions, but we were proud of all of the efforts they put forth in their communities during these difficult times. We continue to look for new master franchise partners to join the Petland family as we work to expand into additional countries."

In conducting its rating of franchises around the world, Entrepreneur considers numerous factors including the company's Franchise 500 ranking which determines a score based on such things as financial strength, stability, growth rate and size of the franchise system. Earlier this year, Petland ranked 171 overall in the 39th Annual Franchise 500.

The Franchise 500 ranking is then compared with international size and growth of the franchise to determine the global rank.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia.

For more than 54 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right customer and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond.

Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com .

