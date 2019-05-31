Petland Sarasota's New Location Puts A Sole Focus On Man's Best Friend

SARASOTA, Fla., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland Sarasota celebrated a soft opening in Manatee County, Florida, on May 1, 2019. After serving the community of Sarasota County for over 20 years, Petland looks forward to continuing its mission of finding pets loving forever homes. Throughout the years, Petland has placed over 25,000 pets with prospective owners and served the needs of both to keep everyone happy and healthy.

"We truly wish to thank the citizens of Sarasota for their years of dedicated support and we are excited to announce that our new state-of-the-art location will reflect our commitment to excellence and raising the bar when it comes to caring for our animals," said Brad Parker, owner and operator of the new store. "Our new location has opened in the same shopping center as the Walmart Supercenter on University Parkway. We are one of the most pristine facilities in all of Florida."

Petland's gorgeous interior boasts an indoor dog park and exclusive 'dogtastic' supplies. Each Petland model differs in the pets that are offered and the new location has definitely caught puppy fever. The new location puts a sole focus on man's best friend and Petland works tirelessly to match the right puppy with the right family.

"Between the move to the Manatee community and the brand new storefront for our four-legged friends, our excitement is paw-pable," said Parker, who also owns Petland locations in Kennesaw and Buford, Georgia, and Summerville, South Carolina. "We take great pride in being able to serve our community and the pets they cherish. It has always been our lifelong goal to educate individuals on responsible pet ownership and creating long lasting relationships. We are honored to home puppies from responsible, licensed professionals."

Parker said one thing that sets Petland apart is its willingness to share the story of its breeders and to showcase the top facilities in the country.

"Our team has diligently evaluated our breeders in person, filming each kennel and providing that transparency to potential customers, all of which is available to view through our YouTube Channel Petland Puppies," he said. "We look forward to sharing our story and being a part of yours!"

Petland Sarasota is located at 8452 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34243. More information: petlandsarasota.com.

SOURCE Petland Sarasota

