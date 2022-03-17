Petland Stores Raise $114,000 in Fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based Petland stores, with franchise locations nationwide, today announced that they raised more than $114,000 during the 2021 St. Jude Halloween Pin-Up Promotion benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® . As a St. Jude partner for 13 years, Petland has long celebrated how St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

"St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is near and dear to our heart," said Petland's Vice President of Public and Legislative Affairs Elizabeth Kunzelman. "Our Petland family across the country understands the difference one dollar can make and always goes above and beyond to make the campaign successful."

Petland first formally partnered with St. Jude in 2009 and has since raised more than $1.1 million for St. Jude by asking customers to donate $1 or more at the register through October to support the lifesaving St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® To acknowledge the donation, customers sign a St. Jude Halloween-themed pin-up which is displayed in the store. Petland also initiated a corporate campaign for the home office, offering payroll deductions for donations.

Several franchisees and store operators have visited the St. Jude campus in Memphis as well as the St. Jude Target House, one of several housing facilities designed to provide a home away from home for St. Jude patient families.

Generous supporters who participate in fundraisers like the St. Jude Halloween Promotion help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

To learn more about the St. Jude Halloween Promotion, visit stjude.org/halloween.

Petland, Inc. is a franchise operation with quality, full-service retail pet centers across the United States, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, El Salvador, and Saudi Arabia. For more than 55 years, Petland Pet Counselors have been dedicated to matching the right pet with the right person and meeting the needs of both. To its customers who already have pets, Petland is dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and enjoyment of the human-animal bond. Petland was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in south central Ohio. For more information on Petland, visit www.petland.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

