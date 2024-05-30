PETLIBRO Accelerates AI and Engineering Prowess with Appointment of Dr. Fan Wang as Chief Technology Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PETLIBRO , a leading global pet tech brand that is transforming the pet tech market by incorporating sleek and seamless design, and cutting-edge technology into its products, has announced the appointment of Dr. Fan Wang as its new Chief Technology Officer. With an extensive background in driving innovation across artificial intelligence, robotics, data systems and wireless tech, Dr. Wang brings a wealth of expertise to spearhead PETLIBRO's continued innovation within the pet tech space, with a particular focus on AI integrations and capabilities.

In his previous role at Faraday Future, Dr. Wang served as Vice President and head of the autonomous driving department where he led efforts to leverage AI to create smart electric vehicles, setting the industry standard for autonomous driving. Prior to Faraday Future, he directed the Autonomous Driving Center at Vinfast and SF Motors, overseeing teams that focused on developing the technology behind self-driving cars, dating back to 2018. In addition to key roles held at influential tech companies like Samsung North America and Qualcomm, Dr. Wang also holds more than 50 international patents and has been published in over a dozen publications.

"To have someone of Fan's pedigree join the PETLIBRO team demonstrates our commitment to forward-thinking, innovative products that enhance well-being for humans and pets, alike," said York Wu, Founder and CEO of PETLIBRO. "As we continue to innovate and grow, Fan's expertise will be invaluable in furthering our mission to design tech-forward products for the intertwined lives of pets and their people."

Dr. Wang shared his enthusiasm for joining the PETLIBRO team, stating, "PETLIBRO has seen such significant growth since its launch in 2019, and its rise to the top of its category has me eager to jump in and make an impact. We've already begun evaluating the areas of opportunity for AI integration among PETLIBRO's existing product lines, as well as those in development. I look forward to tapping into our customers' needs and help lead the team toward user-friendly solutions powered by inventive engineering and groundbreaking technologies."

In his role as CTO, Dr. Wang will lead the development of AI and robotics technology at PETLIBRO, building a best-in-class team to shape the future of the company's product line and make pets' and humans' lives smarter and more connected.

About PETLIBRO

Since 2019, PETLIBRO has grown into one of the best-selling pet tech brands globally. From smart camera feeders with app insights to ultra-filtered automatic fountains, its products are engineered to magnify the bond between your pet and you. PETLIBRO's innovative products have received prestigious awards including the German Design Award and iF Design Award for their design-focused ingenuity. Please visit www.petlibro.com for more information.

