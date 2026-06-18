Petlibro Launches Granary 2, Its Most Advanced Pet Feeder Series Yet, Built on Years of Smart Feeding Research and Innovation

The next generation of pet feeders introduces four new models that turn everyday meals into a smarter way to understand pets' health, habits, and needs

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automatic feeders are no longer just about convenience; they're becoming one of the most valuable daily touchpoints for understanding pet well-being. Petlibro, America's leading automatic feeder brand, is driving that shift with the launch of its Granary 2 series, a next-generation smart feeding lineup designed to transform feeding into understanding. Building on the brand's bestselling Granary line, the lineup features four new models that combine behavioral insight, personalized feeding schedules, and health-minded tracking to give pet parents a clearer view of daily mealtime patterns and changes over time.

Granary 2 Series

The Granary 2 line reflects Petlibro's continued commitment to innovation and to helping pet parents deliver the kind of intuitive, data-informed care they increasingly rely on in their own lives. As smart home devices and personal health technology make tailored insights more common in daily routines, Granary 2 brings that same level of intelligence to pets' mealtimes. Across the lineup, features include AI-powered camera technology capable of identifying cats, scheduled feedings, smart refill mode, personalized pet access, abnormal eating alerts, and eating habit insights powered by tracking capabilities that can weigh food to the gram. These features give pet parents a clearer view of mealtime routines and potential behavioral changes, allowing them to tailor the experience to each pet's day-to-day needs.

The Granary 2 lineup includes:

Granary 2 ($129.99): A smart feeder for pet homes with app-powered feeding, precise portioning, and everyday intake tracking to help pet parents stay connected to their pet's routine.

A smart feeder for pet homes with app-powered feeding, precise portioning, and everyday intake tracking to help pet parents stay connected to their pet's routine. Granary 2 Vision ($189.99): Features precise feeding, an AI camera capable of recognizing up to 10 cats, and individualized eating tracking that give pet parents a clearer view of their cats' mealtime habits.

Features precise feeding, an AI camera capable of recognizing up to 10 cats, and individualized eating tracking that give pet parents a clearer view of their cats' mealtime habits. Granary 2 Vision Duo ($199.99): Designed for multi-pet homes, this model features two separate dispensing chutes and bowls so each pet can eat their own portion at their own pace. AI-powered cat recognition and individual eating insights help pet parents better manage shared mealtimes.

Designed for multi-pet homes, this model features two separate dispensing chutes and bowls so each pet can eat their own portion at their own pace. AI-powered cat recognition and individual eating insights help pet parents better manage shared mealtimes. Granary 2 X ($249.99): Petlibro's most advanced model uses AI recognition to support individualized dry food portioning for single pets with specific dietary needs. It helps pet parents manage specialty diets with greater ease, without requiring a microchip or collar.

"Granary 2 marks an important step forward in Petlibro's vision for the future of pet care as we build a smarter, more connected ecosystem around the daily signals that matter most," said York Wu, CEO of Petlibro. "Eating is one of the clearest indicators of a pet's health, yet feeders have traditionally been viewed as tools for convenience. With this new series, Petlibro is advancing the category beyond automated feeding and turning mealtime into a source of insight, connection, and more proactive care."

The Granary 2 collection is now available for preorder at petlibro.com, joining Petlibro's full lineup of smart care products designed to make everyday pet care more intelligent, connected, and responsive to pets' real needs.

About Petlibro

Founded in 2019, Petlibro has revolutionized the pet tech space with its smart, design-forward technology, built to strengthen the bond between pets and their people. From automatic feeders and connected fountains to an AI-powered camera and smart litter box, Petlibro's award-winning innovations transform everyday care into meaningful connection, making modern pet parenting effortless, safe, and smart.

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Kate Murphy

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SOURCE Petlibro